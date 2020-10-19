NBA Draft 2020: Cole Anthony and 1st-Round Prospects Who Can Exceed Expectations

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

If there was ever a year to find a gem beyond the first few picks of the NBA draft, it's 2020.

The usual pre-draft season has been altered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, limiting in-person workouts and other evaluating opportunities. This class is also filled with uncertainty with no sure-thing prospects, especially since several top picks such as LaMelo Ball and James Wiseman had shortened seasons.

Meanwhile, the talent at the end of the lottery and beyond have enough upside to outplay those who will come off the board much earlier.

Here is a selection of prospects who have fallen in most projections but could greatly outperform their draft positions.

Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Video Play Button Videos you might like

After entering last season as the No. 4 overall player in the class, per 247Sports, Cole Anthony is now expected to fall outside of the lottery. This is despite a productive season at North Carolina where he averaged 18.5 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.

There are legitimate reasons for the fall, including his inconsistent shooting (38.0 percent from the floor, 34.8 percent from three-point range) and limited playmaking ability.

However, UNC assistant coach Brad Frederick said it was the lack of talent around the 20-year-old that hurt him, per Chris Dortch of NBA.com:

"His shooting numbers would have been a little bit better had he not been forced into so many bad shots. A lot of times it was 'give the ball to Cole and see if he can bail us out.' He’s a better shooter than his numbers indicate.

"He's also a really good passer. He can get in the lane and finish. He's so athletic. Driving in and finishing through contact and dunking on guys is not something that's a problem for him."

The Tar Heels finished 14-19, proving the point guard did have to do a lot of the work himself. He also dealt with a knee injury for much of the season, likely also hurting his numbers.

When healthy, Anthony is an explosive player who should score with ease at the next level. With more talent around him, he should develop into a quality passer and reliable point guard in the NBA.

R.J. Hampton, PG, New Zealand

Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

Another highly touted prospect who has seen his stock fall over the past season, R.J. Hampton has more talent than many have seen.

The 6'5" guard was the No. 5 recruit in the 2019 class after reclassifying, per 247Sports, but decided to join the New Zealand Breakers in the NBL instead of going to college. He had mixed success in this situation, averaging 8.8 points and 3.9 rebounds per game in 15 appearances.

His poor outside shooting was a concern, hitting just 29.5 percent from three-point range, and he also saw inconsistent playing time on the professional team. The good news is he feels the year abroad made him a better player.

"I definitely feel like my time in New Zealand playing against grown men and on a great team really benefitted me," Hampton told Jason Jordan of Sports Illustrated. "I definitely feel like I've played myself into that top tier."

At his best, Hampton is someone with great size and athleticism who can play either guard position. The 19-year-old also has plenty of room to grow, including potential improvements with his outside shot.

With his ability to attack the basket and finish at the rim, the Texas native could be as good as any guard in the class.

Jalen Smith, PF, Maryland

John Minchillo/Associated Press

In the current NBA landscape, a big man who can both make three-pointers and block shots is a valuable commodity.

Jalen Smith fits the description, finishing last season averaging 2.4 blocks per game while hitting 36.8 percent of his three-point shots, tallying one made three per game. It was part of an impressive year that also included 15.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game in the loaded Big Ten.

Shooting and athleticism could make the 6'10" forward even more successful at the next level, profiling as someone who can excel in either the pick-and-pop or a pick-and-roll, scoring both inside and out.

Though Smith must improve at creating his own shot, he should get points simply running the floor and working within an offense.

On the defensive end, the 20-year-old can be a rim-protector with enough quickness to handle smaller players on the perimeter.

It adds up to a perfect role player who can contribute right away for a contender. If Smith continues to round out his game offensively, he could develop into a star.

Vernon Carey Jr., C, Duke

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

It's not often that an All-American from Duke flies under the radar, but that's what has happened to Vernon Carey Jr.

The center was everything the Blue Devils could have wanted last season, averaging 17.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game. He ranked third in all of college basketball with a 34.1 player efficiency rating, per Sports Reference.

At 6'10", 270 pounds, Carey is a physically imposing player inside who can match up with NBA stars right out of the gate and bully teams willing to go small.

The concerns are legitimate, though, including his limited outside shot. He hit 38.1 percent of his three-pointers as a freshman, although he took only 21 shots and 71.3 percent of his field-goal attempts came at the rim, per Hoop-Math.

Without elite athleticism, the 19-year-old could struggle to get the same type of easy looks he saw in college.

However, his production as an inside scorer and rebounder remains valuable for NBA teams, even with the league moving away from traditional big man. A squad can take Carey at the end of the first round or potentially the second round and get someone who will have a long career in the league.