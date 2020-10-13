    Air Jordan 4 X Union LA 'Off Noir': Raffle List, Restock Date and Photos

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 13, 2020

    Nike.com

    Air Jordan 4 X Union LA 'Off Noir' Restock Information

    Date: Friday, Oct. 16, at 10 a.m. ET

    Where: SNKRS/Nike.com

    Raffles: 


    If you got handed a massive L for last month's Jordan 4 x Union LA drop, you're in luck. Nike's reupping the stock this week.

    The "Off Noir" colorway will hit SNKRS and other outlets Friday morning for a restock, which is good news for anyone scared off by the resell prices. StockX's current lowest listing is $732, nearly triple the $250 retail price.

    Here's a look at some pictures to refresh your memory about what to expect from this collab.

    Nike.com

    Nike.com

    Union LA first worked with Nike on an AJ1 release in 2018, which remains one of the most sought-after shoes on the secondary market. 

    While the sequel didn't draw the same rave reviews at first, the AJ4 collection has grown on most collectors as one of the more anticipated releases of the year. The fact that it's getting a restock so quickly may wind up depressing the secondary market a little bit, so it's more affordable for those who miss out.

    In any case, there are a few raffles to hit up just in case you'd rather take your chances there than tossing your phone across the room after losing out on the SNKRS release.        

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      How Much Respect Does a Lakers Bubble Title Deserve?

      @highkin spoke to players and insiders to close the asterisk debate once and for all

      How Much Respect Does a Lakers Bubble Title Deserve?
      NBA logo
      NBA

      How Much Respect Does a Lakers Bubble Title Deserve?

      Sean Highkin
      via Bleacher Report

      Biggest Finals MVP Snubs in NBA History

      @danfavale spotlights five times the NBA got its Finals MVP dead wrong

      Biggest Finals MVP Snubs in NBA History
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Biggest Finals MVP Snubs in NBA History

      Dan Favale
      via Bleacher Report

      New NBA Power Rankings 📊

      Our way-too-soon 2020-21 rankings are out. See where your squad ranks heading into the offseason 📲

      New NBA Power Rankings 📊
      NBA logo
      NBA

      New NBA Power Rankings 📊

      Zach Buckley
      via Bleacher Report

      Ranking NBA Draft Prospects 📝

      It's draft season. @Jonwass ranks the top five prospects at each position 📲

      Ranking NBA Draft Prospects 📝
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Ranking NBA Draft Prospects 📝

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report