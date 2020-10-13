Air Jordan 4 X Union LA 'Off Noir': Raffle List, Restock Date and Photos

Nike.com

Air Jordan 4 X Union LA 'Off Noir' Restock Information

Date: Friday, Oct. 16, at 10 a.m. ET

Where: SNKRS/Nike.com

Raffles:





If you got handed a massive L for last month's Jordan 4 x Union LA drop, you're in luck. Nike's reupping the stock this week.

The "Off Noir" colorway will hit SNKRS and other outlets Friday morning for a restock, which is good news for anyone scared off by the resell prices. StockX's current lowest listing is $732, nearly triple the $250 retail price.

Here's a look at some pictures to refresh your memory about what to expect from this collab.

Nike.com

Nike.com

Union LA first worked with Nike on an AJ1 release in 2018, which remains one of the most sought-after shoes on the secondary market.

While the sequel didn't draw the same rave reviews at first, the AJ4 collection has grown on most collectors as one of the more anticipated releases of the year. The fact that it's getting a restock so quickly may wind up depressing the secondary market a little bit, so it's more affordable for those who miss out.

In any case, there are a few raffles to hit up just in case you'd rather take your chances there than tossing your phone across the room after losing out on the SNKRS release.