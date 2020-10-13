    Dodgers' George Lombard Reportedly Interviews for Tigers' Manager Job

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 13, 2020

    Los Angeles Dodgers' Gavin Lux, left, smiles as he stands with first base coach George Lombard after hitting a single during the second inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    The Detroit Tigers have interviewed Los Angeles Dodgers first base coach George Lombard as part of their search for a new manager, according to MLB.com's Jason Beck.

    Lombard joined the Dodgers' coaching staff ahead of the 2016 season. He spent six seasons in MLB as a player and appeared in 72 games for the Tigers in 2002.

              

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

