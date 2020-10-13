Dodgers' George Lombard Reportedly Interviews for Tigers' Manager Job

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Detroit Tigers have interviewed Los Angeles Dodgers first base coach George Lombard as part of their search for a new manager, according to MLB.com's Jason Beck.

Lombard joined the Dodgers' coaching staff ahead of the 2016 season. He spent six seasons in MLB as a player and appeared in 72 games for the Tigers in 2002.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.