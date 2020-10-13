Alex Smith: I 'Didn't Want to Scare the Hell Out of' Dak Prescott After Injury

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith has the Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott in his thoughts, but he has yet to reach out to the quarterback after the gruesome injury he suffered Sunday—and for good reason.

Appearing on The Dan Patrick Show (h/t Lorenzo Reyes of USA Today), Smith gave his take on Prescott's situation:

"I feel like I've become a little bit of an expert with the lower leg, so I knew it looked like his ankle immediately. I've been thinking about him a lot. I've checked up on him through our mutual friends. I thought a lot about shooting him a text, but part of me also didn't want to scare the hell out of him by shooting him a text and getting him thinking he might be headed down this road. I'll let the infection risk kind of get out of the way and hopefully reach out here soon."

During the Cowboys' win over the New York Giants in Week 5, Prescott suffered a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle that required surgery.

Like Prescott, Smith suffered a significant injury during a game in the form of a compound fracture to his tibia and fibula in 2018. His leg got infected and there was concern that amputation was a possibility, but after multiple surgeries, Smith managed to recover.

On Sunday, Smith got into a game for the first time since suffering that brutal injury nearly two years ago.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.