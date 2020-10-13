    Report: Doc Rivers Was Initially Rockets' 1st Choice to Replace Mike D'Antoni

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 13, 2020

    Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers reacts during the first half of Game 1 of the team's NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
    Kim Klement/Associated Press

    The Houston Rockets reportedly wanted to target Doc Rivers as their new head coach to replace Mike D'Antoni, but he moved quickly to sign a contract with the Philadelphia 76ers.

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim MacMahon reported the news Tuesday, noting Tyronn Lue has now gained "significant momentum" to become the Rockets' next coach.

    Houston wants to meet with Jeff Van Gundy, who previously coached the team from 2003 through 2007, before making a final decision, according to the ESPN report. Both Lue and Van Gundy are candidates for the Los Angeles Clippers' head coaching vacancy as well.

    Rivers was always going to become a hot commodity from the moment he mutually parted ways with the Clippers following their disappointing exit from the playoffs in the Western Conference Semifinals.

    "When [general manager Elton Brand] called, it was an easy 'Get on the plane and take a look' for me," Rivers told reporters. "You look at these players, these young players, and their potential ... the fact that they've had so much success in so many ways at the ages they are already, and where I think they can go, for me it's a job you just couldn't turn down. That's why I'm here. Just really excited about it."

    Both the 76ers and Rockets have a pair of superstars. Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid are Rivers' new roster cornerstones in Philadelphia, while Houston's squad is led by James Harden and Russell Westbrook.

    Rivers opted for Simmons and Embiid, and he'll bring a 943-681 regular-season record to Philadelphia. He led the Celtics to an NBA championship in 2008. He'll be tasked with helping the Sixers reach that title-winning level after some recent playoff disappointments, including a first-round elimination in 2020.

    Meanwhile, the Rockets' search continues despite Lue emerging as the favorite.

    Lue posted a 128-83 record across three-plus seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers and guided the Cavs to the 2016 title. He spent this past season as an assistant for Rivers with the Clippers.

    Van Gundy hasn't coached in the NBA since being fired by the Rockets in 2007. He also led the New York Knicks' staff for six-plus years beginning in 1995, highlighted by an appearance in the 1999 NBA Finals. More recently, he earned praised for his work with the U.S. men's national team in 2017.

    Houston's decision should come into focus after its meeting with Van Gundy.   

