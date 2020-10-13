Jerry Jones Says Cowboys 'Unlikely' to Trade for QB After Dak Prescott's Injury

LM Otero/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones played down the likelihood of the team trading for a quarterback after the team's starter, Dak Prescott, went down with a gruesome ankle injury Sunday.

Jones called the prospect "unlikely" in an interview with 105.3 The Fan. He went on to reaffirm the franchise's commitment to Prescott.

The two-time Pro Bowler will miss the remainder of the 2020 NFL season after suffering a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle in Sunday's 37-34 win over the New York Giants.

Despite Prescott's injury, the Cowboys don't have a pressing need to acquire a proven quarterback because this scenario is partially why they signed Andy Dalton to a one-year, $3 million contract. While Dallas didn't envision Prescott getting hurt to this extent, Dalton was the insurance plan.

The former Cincinnati Bengals signal-caller went 9-of-12 for 111 yards on Sunday. He hit Michael Gallup with a pair of pivotal passes that set up Greg Zuerlein's game-winning field goal.

Dalton's tenure in Cincinnati ended on a low note as the Bengals went 2-14. In addition, his 0-4 playoff record and reputation for struggling in prime-time games overshadowed the success the franchise enjoyed through his first five years.

Still, the 32-year-old is a proven commodity. He threw for 3,494 yards, 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 2019 despite missing A.J. Green for the entire season.

Considering the state of the NFC East—the 2-3 Cowboys are in first place—Dalton is good enough to guide Dallas to the postseason. And it's hard to see how the team can find an upgrade who drastically improves their Super Bowl chances without giving the impression Prescott is getting kicked to the curb.