Dalvin Cook Reportedly Expected to Be Out for Vikings vs. Falcons After Injury

The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly expected to be without running back Dalvin Cook for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons because of a groin injury.

Chad Graff of The Athletic reported Tuesday the team wants to be cautious with Cook with a Week 7 bye looming, then re-evaluate his status for Week 8.

Cook went down in the third quarter of Sunday's loss to the Seattle Seahawks. He briefly returned to the game but took himself out after one play.

