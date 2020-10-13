    Dalvin Cook Reportedly Expected to Be Out for Vikings vs. Falcons After Injury

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 13, 2020

    Minnesota Vikings' Dalvin Cook (33) rushes against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
    John Froschauer/Associated Press

    The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly expected to be without running back Dalvin Cook for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons because of a groin injury.

    Chad Graff of The Athletic reported Tuesday the team wants to be cautious with Cook with a Week 7 bye looming, then re-evaluate his status for Week 8.

    Cook went down in the third quarter of Sunday's loss to the Seattle Seahawks. He briefly returned to the game but took himself out after one play.

                 

    This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

