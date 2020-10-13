    2020 NBA Mock Draft: Predictions, Storylines Surrounding 1st-Round Prospects

    LaMelo Ball of the Illawarra Hawks carries the ball up during their game against the Sydney Kings in the Australian Basketball League in Sydney, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
    The lack of a clear-cut No. 1 overall pick makes the buildup to the 2020 NBA draft more interesting than what we experienced a year ago when Zion Williamson's name was written in Sharpie on the New Orleans Pelicans' pick form as soon as they won the lottery. 

    Minnesota and Golden State are in the most advantageous positions since they get to choose between some combination of LaMelo Ball, James Wiseman and Anthony Edwards. 

    The Timberwolves will get their choice of the top-three prospects, and the Warriors could face a tough decision between adding another backcourt piece or bringing in a potential frontcourt star. 

    For most of the predraft buildup, Ball, Wiseman and Edwards have been mentioned as the top-three picks in some order, but there is always the chance that Charlotte throws a wrench in that thought process by adding one of the seemingly second-tier lottery prospects at No. 3. 

                  

    2020 NBA 1st-Round Mock Draft

    1. Minnesota Timberwolves: LaMelo Ball, PG, Illawarra Hawks

    2. Golden State Warriors: James Wiseman, C, Memphis

    3. Charlotte Hornets: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

    4. Chicago Bulls: Obi Toppin, PF, Dayton

    5. Cleveland Cavaliers: Deni Avdija, SF, Maccabi Tel Aviv

    6. Atlanta Hawks: Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C, USC

    7. Detroit Pistons: Isaac Okoro, SF, Auburn

    8. New York Knicks: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State

    9. Washington Wizards: Saddiq Bey, SF, Villanova

    10. Phoenix Suns: Killian Hayes, PG/SG, Ratiopharm Ulm

    11. San Antonio Spurs: Patrick Williams, PF, Florida State

    12. Sacramento Kings: Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky

    13. New Orleans Pelicans: Devin Vassell, SG/SF, Florida State

    14. Boston Celtics (from Memphis): Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt

    15. Orlando Magic: RJ Hampton, SG, New Zealand Breakers

    16. Portland Trail Blazers: Precious Achiuwa, PF, Memphis

    17. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Brooklyn): Jalen Smith, PF, Maryland

    18. Dallas Mavericks: Josh Green, SG, Arizona

    19. Brooklyn Nets (from Philadelphia): Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama

    20. Miami Heat: Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina

    21. Philadelphia 76ers (from Oklahoma City): Tyrell Terry, PG, Stanford

    22. Denver Nuggets (from Houston): Aleksej Pokusevski, PF, Olympiacos B

    23. Utah Jazz: Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona

    24. Milwaukee Bucks (from Indiana): Theo Maledon, PG, ASVEL

    25. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Denver): Jahmi'us Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech

    26. Boston Celtics: Desmond Bane, SG, TCU 

    27. New York Knicks (from Los Angeles Clippers): Tyler Bey, SF, Colorado

    28. Los Angeles Lakers: Tre Jones, PG, Duke

    29. Toronto Raptors: Devon Dotson, PG, Kansas

    30. Boston Celtics (from Milwaukee): Isaiah Stewart, PF, Washington 

           

    Storylines Surrounding 1st-Round Prospects

    Will Minnesota Choose LaMelo Ball or Anthony Edwards? 

    Minnesota can likely cut its list of potential No. 1 picks down to two. 

    The Wolves have an established paint presence in Karl-Anthony Towns, so it would make little sense to add Wiseman with no clear path to the starting lineup for the Memphis center. 

    Ball and Edwards are the likelier selections because Minnesota can add help to D'Angelo Russell in the backcourt to take some of the scoring pressure off Towns' shoulders. 

    According to The Athletic's Sam Vecenie, "there isn't really a consensus industry-wide on what they're going to do." 

    Ball is the better ball-handler of the two, and he could develop a better shooting stroke as he grows into his game in the NBA. 

    Edwards is the more natural scorer, and he would complement Russell in his role at the point. The addition of Ball may lead to more time off the ball for Russell in a larger scoring role. 

    Ball may end up as the better choice since he can add extra scoring capabilities to his game and help create more scoring for Russell and Towns, while there are concerns growing about Edwards.

             

    Could Anthony Edwards Drop Out Of Top 3? 

    As the draft inches closer, more questions have popped up regarding Edwards.

    According to Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman, "teams have expressed concerns about Anthony Edwards' style and drive for winning."

    Vecenie noted that "there is a thought that some teams aren't quite as enamored with him as others." 

    Edwards' scoring ability and athleticism help him fit the mold of a top-three selection, but if Charlotte is one of the teams not enamored with him, it could make a surprise selection if it does not trade down. 

    The Hornets could use a dominant big man, and USC's Onyeka Okongwu will be the top center on the board if Wiseman lands in the top two. 

    With Terry Rozier, Devonte' Graham and Malik Monk on the roster at guard, the Hornets could feel comfortable enough with their scoring depth to land a more dominant big man to work off Miles Bridges and P.J. Washington. 

    Taking a player outside of the top three prospects would be viewed as a surprise, but if criticisms of Edwards continue to roll in, it may persuade teams to turn away from him and look into the second tier of lottery prospects.

