Chargers' Keenan Allen Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen will miss his team's game at the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday.

The 28-year-old has put together his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl season, having emerged as an integral piece of the offense in his fifth year in 2017 after the momentum from strong rookie and sophomore campaigns was halted by a kidney injury and an ACL tear in 2015 and 2016.

Allen, who signed a four-year, $80.1 million extension in September, found the end zone a career-high-tying eight times this season, including in every game from Weeks 8 through 12. He exploded against the New York Jets in Week 11, posting a season-high 145 yards and a score on 16 catches.

He will finish with 100 catches for 992 yards.

When Allen left early in Week 5 with back spasms, the Chargers turned to a myriad of weapons in a 30-27 overtime loss to the New Orleans Saints. Mike Williams led the show among eight players who tallied a reception, with 109 yards and two touchdowns on five grabs and eight targets.

Allen suffered a hamstring injury in Week 14 and missed last week's game. Seven players caught passes from Justin Herbert, with Williams (10 targets) and tight end Stephen Anderson (six) tallying four apiece for 54 and 48 yards.

It's likely Williams, the team's second-leading receiver with 648 yards, will get more targets with Allen out again.

The Chargers may also be without tight end Hunter Henry, who is still on the reserve/COVID-19 list after being placed there last Thursday. Henry is second on the team behind Allen with 93 targets and 60 catches for 613 yards.