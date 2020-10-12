Former Bulls Security Guard John Capps' 6 NBA Championship Rings to Be Auctioned

Former Bulls Security Guard John Capps' 6 NBA Championship Rings to Be AuctionedOctober 13, 2020
LeBron James only has four championship rings.
You can have more if you're willing to cough up some serious cash.
TMZ Sports noted Huggins & Scott Auctions is auctioning off the six championship rings that belonged to longtime Chicago Bulls security guard John Capps. Each ring is being auctioned off individually, although Huggins & Scott Auctions estimated the six rings belonging to official scorer Bob Rosenberg to be worth $300,000 in February.
This auction runs through Oct. 22 and features the rings Capps was given as part of the Bulls' two separate three-peats during the 1990s with Michael Jordan leading the way.
Capps was featured in ESPN's The Last Dance documentary and had a strong relationship with a number of players, including Jordan.
He worked for the Bulls from 1966 until he died in 2018.
