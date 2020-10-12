Former Bulls Security Guard John Capps' 6 NBA Championship Rings to Be Auctioned

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

LeBron James only has four championship rings.

You can have more if you're willing to cough up some serious cash.

TMZ Sports noted Huggins & Scott Auctions is auctioning off the six championship rings that belonged to longtime Chicago Bulls security guard John Capps. Each ring is being auctioned off individually, although Huggins & Scott Auctions estimated the six rings belonging to official scorer Bob Rosenberg to be worth $300,000 in February.

This auction runs through Oct. 22 and features the rings Capps was given as part of the Bulls' two separate three-peats during the 1990s with Michael Jordan leading the way.

Capps was featured in ESPN's The Last Dance documentary and had a strong relationship with a number of players, including Jordan.

He worked for the Bulls from 1966 until he died in 2018.