    Former Bulls Security Guard John Capps' 6 NBA Championship Rings to Be Auctioned

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 13, 2020

    Michael Jordan, left, addresses the crowd as Scottie Pippen listen, during a 20th anniversary celebration of the Bulls' 1990-91 NBA championship season, their first, during halftime of an NBA game against the Bulls and Utah Jazz Saturday, March 12, 2011, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
    Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

    LeBron James only has four championship rings.

    You can have more if you're willing to cough up some serious cash.  

    TMZ Sports noted Huggins & Scott Auctions is auctioning off the six championship rings that belonged to longtime Chicago Bulls security guard John Capps. Each ring is being auctioned off individually, although Huggins & Scott Auctions estimated the six rings belonging to official scorer Bob Rosenberg to be worth $300,000 in February.

    This auction runs through Oct. 22 and features the rings Capps was given as part of the Bulls' two separate three-peats during the 1990s with Michael Jordan leading the way.

    Capps was featured in ESPN's The Last Dance documentary and had a strong relationship with a number of players, including Jordan.

    He worked for the Bulls from 1966 until he died in 2018.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      What They're Saying About the LeBron vs. MJ GOAT Debate

      What They're Saying About the LeBron vs. MJ GOAT Debate
      Chicago Bulls logo
      Chicago Bulls

      What They're Saying About the LeBron vs. MJ GOAT Debate

      mlive
      via mlive

      LeBron: 'What We Do in Life, Echoes in Eternity'

      LBJ's message on Instagram after winning NBA championship

      LeBron: 'What We Do in Life, Echoes in Eternity'
      NBA logo
      NBA

      LeBron: 'What We Do in Life, Echoes in Eternity'

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Tom Brady's Tweet to LeBron 😂

      Bucs' star QB trolls himself while congratulating LeBron for winning his fourth title

      Tom Brady's Tweet to LeBron 😂
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Tom Brady's Tweet to LeBron 😂

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      2021 NBA Title Odds 💰

      Vegas has Lakers as favorites to go back-to-back. Open for every team's odds ⬇️

      2021 NBA Title Odds 💰
      Chicago Bulls logo
      Chicago Bulls

      2021 NBA Title Odds 💰

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report