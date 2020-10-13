World Series 2020: Updated Predictions Before Rays vs. Astros ALCS Game 3

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Rays are two wins away from the World Series.

They seized a 2-0 lead over the Houston Astros with a 4-2 victory in Monday's Game 2 of the American League Championship Series.

Tampa Bay now has the chance to build an overwhelming lead in the series in Tuesday's Game 3 and will turn to starter Ryan Yarbrough.

With that in mind, here is a look at the Game 3 schedule.

ALCS Game 3

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 13

Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Pitching matchup: Ryan Yarbrough (TB) vs. Jose Urquidy (HOU)

Everything about the 2020 season comes with the qualifier that it provided a small sample size of games, but Jose Urquidy gives the Astros a golden opportunity to get back in the series.

The right-hander made five starts during the regular season and finished with a 2.73 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 17 strikeouts in 29.2 innings. He didn't allow more than two earned runs in any of those five starts, although that streak came to a dramatic end during a playoff loss to the Oakland Athletics in the Division Series.

In his last appearance, Urquidy allowed four solo home runs in 4.1 innings of what turned into a 9-7 Astros loss.

He will need to be much better Tuesday when he goes against Yarbrough.

The 28-year-old had 11 appearances during the regular season and finished with a 3.56 ERA and 1.19 WHIP. He was solid in his one playoff appearance this year and allowed two runs in five innings against the New York Yankees.

However, the thought here is the Rays will win again because of their bullpen.

The combination of John Curtiss, Ryan Thompson, Aaron Loup and Diego Castillo didn't allow a single run in four innings of work in Game 1, preserving a narrow 2-1 victory. Peter Fairbanks and Nick Anderson each allowed a single run in Game 2, but the bullpen as a whole pitched four innings and preserved another win.

The bullpen's best performance of the playoffs came in the pressure-packed decisive Game 5 of the Division Series against the Yankees.

Starter Tyler Glasnow, who was working on two days' rest, pitched just 2.1 innings, which put the bullpen in the position of deciding the game and the fate of Tampa Bay's season. The collective group allowed a single run against the lineup that led the American League in runs during the regular season.

Castillo in particular was impressive with four strikeouts in two innings to end the game.

Look for the bullpen to dictate play for the Rays again as they win Game 3 and eventually reach the World Series.