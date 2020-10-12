    Report: NBA Teams Allowed to Hold In-Person Draft Interviews Starting Oct. 16

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 12, 2020
    Alerted 41m ago in the B/R App

    The NBA logo at center court is shown during the second half of an NBA first-round playoff basketball game between the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    Now that the Los Angeles Lakers are champions, the NBA's attention naturally turns toward the 2020 draft.

    With the Nov. 18 date approaching, teams will reportedly be allowed to conduct in-person meetings with prospects to hold workouts and medical evaluations starting on Oct. 16. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the news, noting teams will be given two visits per player but cannot have more than 10 total among all prospects.

    What's more, the three team executives allowed at the visit, the prospect and up to three individuals the prospect brings must all test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of the visit.

    The draft, like the 2019-20 season, was pushed back because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which means these in-person meetings could be even more important for teams than they usually are as they evaluate prospects.

    After all, the top college players have not played a competitive game since early March because the NCAA tournament was canceled. What's more, James Wiseman ended his season at Memphis on Nov. 12, while LaMelo Ball suffered a foot injury that ended his season early in Australia.

    The Minnesota Timberwolves, Golden State Warriors and Charlotte Hornets have the top three picks in that respective order.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman projected Minnesota to select Ball at No. 1 and Charlotte to select Wiseman at No. 3 in his most recent mock draft. However, he projected a trade with the Warriors at the No. 2 spot that ended up with the Indiana Pacers selecting Georgia's Anthony Edwards.

    Golden State selecting so early in the draft adds an element of uncertainty, as the team is still in win-now mode with a core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

    Trading the pick could allow it to add a veteran player as the team chases a championship in 2020-21 instead of a rebuild.

    Related

      New NBA Power Rankings 📊

      Our way-too-soon 2020-21 rankings are out. See where your squad ranks heading into the offseason 📲

      New NBA Power Rankings 📊
      NBA logo
      NBA

      New NBA Power Rankings 📊

      Zach Buckley
      via Bleacher Report

      LeBron: 'What We Do in Life, Echoes in Eternity'

      LBJ's message on Instagram after winning NBA Championship

      LeBron: 'What We Do in Life, Echoes in Eternity'
      NBA logo
      NBA

      LeBron: 'What We Do in Life, Echoes in Eternity'

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Tom Brady's Tweet to LeBron 😂

      Bucs' star QB trolls himself while congratulating LeBron for winning his 4th title

      Tom Brady's Tweet to LeBron 😂
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Tom Brady's Tweet to LeBron 😂

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Lakers Championship Merch 🔥

      B/R x HoH. Celebrate title No. 17 with custom merch 🛒

      Lakers Championship Merch 🔥
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Lakers Championship Merch 🔥

      House of Highlights
      via House of Highlights