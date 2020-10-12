Hall of Fame Manager Tony La Russa Reportedly 'Intrigued' by White Sox Vacancy

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The Chicago White Sox have the young talent in place to compete for the playoffs for years to come, and they are reportedly interested in a Hall of Famer to lead the process.

After the White Sox announced they were parting ways with manager Rick Renteria on Monday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported the team plans on reaching out to Baseball Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa.

La Russa has not managed since 2011 but is apparently "quite intrigued" by the possibility.

Nightengale noted Jerry Reinsdorf, who is the White Sox chairman, is a close friend with La Russa.

What's more, general manager Rick Hahn told reporters: "The ideal candidate will be someone who has experience in a championship organization in recent years."

The 76-year-old La Russa certainly has championship experience. He started his managerial career with the White Sox in 1979 before moving to the Oakland Athletics in 1986 and the St. Louis Cardinals in 1996. He had a winning record at all three stops and has a 2,728-2,365 mark throughout his career.

He also won a World Series championship in 1989 with the A's and in 2006 and 2011 with the Cardinals, in addition to six pennants. La Russa has won four Manager of the Year awards. Since retiring from managing, the Florida native has worked in a front-office capacity for the Arizona Diamondbacks, Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Angels, with whom he is current a senior adviser of baseball operations.

Chicago has not won a playoff series since 2005 and is looking for a manager to turn it from a playoff contender to a championship contender, much like the crosstown Cubs did when they moved from Renteria to Joe Maddon. Now the Angels manager, Maddon led the Cubs to the 2016 World Series crown, their first since 1908.

The White Sox have the pieces to contend with the likes of Jose Abreu, Tim Anderson, Luis Robert and Eloy Jimenez, so it's understandable that their next manager would be a win-now hire.

Bringing La Russa back would represent a fairly stunning one given how long ago he managed, but the White Sox are at least looking into the possibility.