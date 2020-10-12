Tom Brady Congratulates Lakers' LeBron James: 'Not Bad for a Washed Up Old Guy'

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

For all his fiery competitiveness and no-nonsense attitude on the field, Tom Brady has a sense of humor about himself off of it.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback proved that once again Monday, poking fun at himself in a tweet congratulating LeBron James for his fourth NBA championship.

The Photoshopped picture of LeBron shows him holding up four fingers—a la the Brady meme from his forgetting what down it was in last week's game against the Chicago Bears—to show off his number of rings.

Brady knows a little bit about resetting expectations for the length of a player's prime. He won the NFL MVP in 2017 at age 40 and his sixth Super Bowl a year later, making him the oldest non-kicker to pull off those feats.

LeBron still appears to have plenty left in the tank as he approaches his 36th birthday, having played an unheard-of amount of minutes while maintaining his dominance. Like Brady, LeBron is obsessive about keeping his body in peak physical condition to prolong his career.

If his swan song looks anything like Brady's, LeBron may wind up unseating Michael Jordan as the consensus greatest player in basketball history.