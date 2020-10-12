Triple H Sends WWE Championship Belt to LeBron James, Lakers After Finals Win

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers didn't just win their 17th NBA championship Sunday night. They also won their first WWE title.

Triple H tweeted out a render of the WWE championship the company will send to the Lakers in honor of their victory over the Miami Heat.

WWE regularly sent championship belts to the champions of major sports leagues in recent years, but that tradition began after the Lakers' most recent title in 2010.

While the belt regularly makes appearances at championship parades, that unfortunately won't be the case anytime soon. The COVID-19 pandemic has put an indefinite delay on the Lakers' championship celebration, which probably will not take place until 2021—at the earliest.

Hopefully, we'll get to see LeBron and Co. rocking the belt in some small team gathering in the near future.