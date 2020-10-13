Nike Kobe Protro '5 Rings': Raffle List, Release Date and Photos

Nike.com

Kobe 5 Protro "5 Rings" Information

Release Date: Thursday, Oct. 15, at 10 a.m. ET

Buy: SNKRS/Nike.com

Raffle Link: Bait Me

On the heels of the Los Angeles Lakers' 17th NBA title, Nike will release the latest Kobe 5 Protros that celebrate the late Hall of Famer's own championship glory.

The Kobe 5 Protro "5 Rings" colorway will release in the United States on Oct. 15, the latest in a long series of colorways to hit the market this year.

"This one is for Kobe's 5 championship rings. It was his devotion to the game and everything surrounding it that puts him among the all-time basketball greats, and that devotion extended to creating the best performance sneakers," Nike's website reads. "This 5 Rings colorway on the Kobe 5 Protro pays homage to the greatness of the Black Mamba dominating the competition late in the play-offs. With a low profile designed for split-second cuts and fade-away jumpers, a cutting-edge Zoom cushioning system and an outsole perfectly tuned for balance, the design of this sneaker is all about whatever it takes to win. Even if you have a hand in your face."

Here is a look at some photos of the colorway:

The shoe has already been released in international markets, so it is already available on some resale marketplaces. With the shoe going for a little less than double its $180 sticker price, the odds are the release numbers are going to be limited, and you're going to have to be quick on SNKRs to not take an L.

This isn't quite going to be an Off-White/AJ1 situation, but the timing of the Lakers' title coinciding with the release may kick up the value a bit.