NBA Draft 2020: Analyzing Best Fits for LaMelo Ball, Obi Toppin, Top Prospects

Some of the top NBA draft prospects may feel their ideal destination is the Golden State Warriors because they provide the best chance for them to reach the postseason in their rookie seasons.

But there are limitations as to how often first-year players would see the floor with the Warriors, especially at the guard positions when the experienced stars on the roster are fully healthy.

LaMelo Ball may not be available at No. 2 to face that situation head on. His best fit in the top three selections could be with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Obi Toppin enters the NBA in a bit of a different situation than other top prospects since he spent multiple seasons refining his skills at the collegiate level.

Toppin's extra year of experience could be intriguing to a handful of franchises with early lottery picks, and it may make the Dayton product a top candidate to go off the board behind Ball, James Wiseman and Anthony Edwards.

Best Fits For Top Prospects

LaMelo Ball, PG, Illawarra Hawks

Best Fit: Minnesota (No. 1 overall)

Minnesota already has two stars in place with Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell.

It has the potential to add a third star to its starting lineup with the No. 1 overall pick.

Since James Wiseman is out of the equation due to Towns' presence, the Timberwolves' selection should come down to Ball or Edwards.

Even though Russell plays at the point, the Wolves could shift him off the ball in offensive sets to allow him to produce more points.

Ball is by far the best distributor in the draft and he could learn under Russell while earning valuable minutes alongside him.

Minnesota would still be a few pieces away from making a significant push up the Western Conference, but potentially having three stars on its roster could allow it to make a step up from winning 19 games a year ago.

Although Charlotte and Chicago reside in a weaker conference, they need more time to build around their cores to make a playoff push.

If Ball is the No. 1 overall pick, he would at least improve Minnesota's roster instantly and make it an intriguing team beneath the postseason cutoff line.

Obi Toppin, PF, Dayton

Best Fit: Cleveland (No. 5 overall)

Toppin could be an intriguing fit in the Golden State and Charlotte lineups, but it does not seem likely that he will usurp Ball, Wiseman or Edwards in the draft order.

Since Chicago has already gathered a slew of young frontcourt prospects, like Lauri Markkanen, Daniel Gafford and Wendell Carter Jr., it would not make much sense for it to go after Toppin.

You could make the case Cleveland does not need Toppin as well with Andre Drummond and Kevin Love in place, but he could be the heir apparent to either in the paint.

Love is 32 and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 and Drummond could leave through free agency in 2021 if he selects his player option for next season, per Spotrac.

The Cavaliers used their last two first-round picks on Collin Sexton and Darius Garland to hopefully form their backcourt of the future.

If they add Toppin, the Cavs can let the Dayton product learn under Love and Drummond for at least a year and develop chemistry with their pair of young guards.

In the best-case scenario, Cleveland could have a young trio to build around for a few years and potentially move up in the Eastern Conference standings.

Onyeka Okongwu, C, USC

Best Fit: Atlanta (No. 6 overall)

Atlanta has done a decent job surrounding Trae Young with talent out of the draft.

In 2019, the Hawks landed De'Andre Hunter, Cam Reddish and Bruno Fernando from the draft.

Hunter and Reddish started to develop into solid supporting pieces in their rookie seasons, while Fernando barely cracked the starting lineup.

The Hawks could opt to develop Fernando as their top young big man, or they could make a splash by taking USC's Onyeka Okongwu if he is available at No. 6.

There is a good chance the big man from the Pac-12 would be there for the Hawks since Chicago and Cleveland already possess an abundance of frontcourt options.

If the Hawks could grab a potential double-double machine at his best to pair with John Collins down low, it would make them more of a well-rounded team than they were last season.

A dynamic frontcourt duo could create more second-chance opportunities for Young and others from offensive rebounds, which may make a difference in certain games.

Atlanta should have a few intriguing options to consider at No. 6, but Okongwu is the only one that fits the mold of a potentially dominant big man, and that may be the missing piece to challenging teams in all aspects of the court.