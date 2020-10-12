Lakers' Rob Pelinka Says He'd Hear Kobe Bryant's Voice at Night in NBA Bubble

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers dedicated their season to Kobe Bryant after his tragic death in January. No one expected the championship to come in October, after a three-month delay and a trip into a bubble to protect against a global pandemic.

But as Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka struggled at times in the bubble, he said he'd hear Bryant's voice helping him get through the low points.

"There would be times in my hotel room here when you're in a bubble for a hundred days; it's tough," Pelinka said, per Sam Amick of The Athletic. "There would be times in the middle of the night, I would hear [Bryant's] voice: 'Stay the course. Finish the task.' To be able to have a friend who changed my life and helped me understand what greatness was about and sacrifice was about, there's not many greater gifts. To be able to share this moment right now, knowing that he and [Bryant's daughter] Gianna are looking down from heaven, and I know he's a proud friend. I know he is.

"When I took the job, I remember he said, 'Hey, I know what you did for me for 20 years.' He said, 'I'll give you two, three years, you'll fix this. You'll get the Lakers back on top.' [Looking up] I guess you were right, man. You give me the energy to do it."

Pelinka served as Bryant's agent throughout his playing career and was one of his closest friends. After he took the job in 2017, many criticized Pelinka's inexperience and found his personnel moves to be questionable at best. Some even wondered if he gave up too much to trade for Anthony Davis last summer. Three first-round picks, Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart was the price to acquire the newly crowned champion from the New Orleans Pelicans.

None of those concerns proved to be founded. Even if they weren't first-choice selections, the Lakers' backup plans wound up being clutch on this championship run. Coach Frank Vogel, who was (at best) the team's third choice as coach, gave them a defensive identity and preached accountability to a veteran-laden roster. Rajon Rondo, maligned by even the Lakers fanbase during the regular season, dropped 19 points in Game 6's win. Alex Caruso was a game-high +20 when he was on the floor.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Bryant may have given Pelinka strength to get through the bubble, but it is his own decision making in the face of fire that helped push the Lakers over the top.