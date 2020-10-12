Lakers' Championship Parade Reportedly on Hold Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers fans will get a chance to party following their team's championship, but they will reportedly have to wait.

According to TMZ Sports, L.A. County and City officials have worked with the team to set up some type of celebration or parade. They ultimately decided to have "a massive victory parade," but only when it is safe to do so in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.

That means there is no set date for a celebration that is still being planned.

TMZ also explained city officials thought about an "in-car" parade with fans parking in certain locations and remaining in their cars while the Lakers passed them, but they decided against it.

The Lakers earned their celebration with a commanding 106-93 victory over the Miami Heat in Sunday's Game 6 of the NBA Finals. The final score made the game appear closer than it actually was as Los Angeles built a 30-point lead during a dominant first half and never looked back.

Miami was outmatched throughout the series as the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference that lost Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo for portions of the matchup due to injuries, and it deserves credit for pushing this series to six games.

Still, the Lakers looked like a team that would not leave losing as an option Sunday.

They were dialed in from the start on the defensive side and cut off Jimmy Butler's drives, chased shooters away from the three-point line and forced 13 turnovers in all. Throw in LeBron James' triple-double (28 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists), Anthony Davis' defensive dominance and an offensive spark from Rajon Rondo and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and the game was never in doubt.

The celebration with the fans will come in time.