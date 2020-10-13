MLB Playoffs 2020: Lessons Learned Thus Far in Historic Postseason

0 of 7

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

The 2020 MLB playoffs might be unprecedented in nature, but the drama of October baseball is still evident.

That drama began in the Wild Card Round, which saw the San Diego Padres slam their way past the St. Louis Cardinals and the Miami Marlins continue their Cinderella run by sweeping past the Chicago Cubs.

Meanwhile, the New York Yankees and Cleveland Indians engaged in multiple thrillers, and Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa had plenty to say after the 'Stros swept the Minnesota Twins.

Speaking of the Astros, they are in their fourth consecutive American League Championship Series after winning a slugfest of a series with the Oakland Athletics. The Tampa Bay Rays got the last laugh in their rivalry with the Yankees, capped off by Mike Brosseau's poetic home run off Aroldis Chapman in Game 5.

Miami stood no chance against a deep and powerful Braves lineup. While the Padres took the early lead in each of their three games against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the National League's top seed showed its resiliency by rallying to win each time.

Now, four teams are battling for a spot in the Fall Classic. With just a couple of weeks to go until a new champion is crowned, what have we learned from these playoffs so far?