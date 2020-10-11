Dan Quinn, GM Thomas Dimitroff Fired by Falcons After 0-5 Start to 2020 Season

John Bazemore/Associated Press

The Atlanta Falcons fired head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff on Sunday after a 23-16 defeat to the Carolina Panthers dropped them to 0-5 to start the 2020 NFL season.

According to Albert Breer of Monday Morning Quarterback, Falcons President Rich McKay will oversee day-to-day football operations for the remainder of the season. The team will reportedly announce an interim head coach Monday, with defensive coordinator Raheem Morris a "strong candidate," per Breer.

Shortly after the game, The Athletic's Jeff Schultz reported Quinn was on his way out, with a formal announcement likely coming within a matter of days. Owner Arthur Blank, however, initially declined to comment on Quinn's job security.

"When we have something to say, I'll say it," Blank told D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sunday.

The Falcons didn't wait much longer, however, to part ways with Quinn.

Whenever the team owner has to make a public commitment for the season ahead, the head coach is almost always on borrowed time. Once the Falcons blew 20- and 16-point leads in consecutive weeks, a coaching change was inevitable.

Some within the fanbase will argue Quinn's ouster was overdue.

To some extent, Quinn has yet to fully escape the embarrassment of throwing away a 28-3 lead in the second half of Super Bowl LI. The sting of that loss will continue to linger until the moment the Falcons lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy for the first time.

The franchise's steadily diminishing returns are what did Quinn in, though. Immediately after that Super Bowl run, Atlanta won 10 games but finished third in the NFC South in 2017 before back-to-back seven-win seasons.

Nothing is more emblematic of the Falcons' slide than their offense. The Falcons averaged the second-most yards in 2016 and ranked first in offensive efficiency, per Football Outsiders.

Julio Jones has been hobbled by a hamstring injury, but Atlanta still has Matt Ryan, Calvin Ridley and Todd Gurley. There's no reason the unit should be in the bottom half of the league, and it's a problem that has persisted well before 2020.

Quinn's tenure has run its course, and hiring an interim coach is a tacit acknowledgment this will be a lost season.