    Goran Dragic Active for Heat vs. Lakers Game 6 After Foot Injury

    Miami Heat's Goran Dragic (7) drives to the basket against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    Miami Heat point guard Goran Dragic is active for Sunday night's Game 6 against the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals, per Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

    Dragic has missed the last four games of the series with a foot injury. 

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Dragic "has been determined to find a way to play in these NBA Finals with plantar fascia tear in his left foot—and source says he's been told the injury can't worsen by playing. Pain has been extreme, and he hadn't been able to put much pressure on foot."

    That could limit his effectiveness, though if Dragic feels comfortable enough to play, he'll be a major boost for Miami. He's been phenomenal in the postseason, averaging 19.9 points and 4.6 assists. His ability to attack the basket and facilitate for his teammates gives the Heat another dimension on offense. 

    The Heat have managed to go 2-2 without him against the Lakers, transitioning rookie Tyler Herro into the starting lineup. Herro has mostly played well, averaging 16.2 points and 2.8 assists per game in the Finals, though he's also shooting just 37.7 percent from the field. 

    Herro will start again Sunday, per Winderman

    Head coach Erik Spoelstra said before Sunday's game that Dragic has contributed to the Heat in other ways during his injury. 

    "He's still been incredibly involved," he noted. "You just have to notice on the bench what kind of leader that he is, that he wants to be out there, with his heart and soul. But his body will tell him whether he can do it or not. Either way, he's going to make an impact."

