    MLB Playoffs 2020: Updated Schedule, Top Highlights and Stats

    David KenyonFeatured ColumnistOctober 12, 2020

    Tampa Bay Rays Randy Arozarena hits a solo home run against Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez during the fourth inning in Game 1 of a baseball American League Championship Series, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    Ashley Landis/Associated Press

    The 2020 MLB season's unique 16-team playoffs has reached a familiar stage with the American and National League Championship Series.

    And one of the remaining clubs is not like the others.

    Although it's the fourth straight ALCS trip for the Houston Astros, they finished the regular season with a 29-31 record. Houston had the worst winning percentage of any team in the playoffs. Yet the Astros have a chance to reach the World Series if they can upset the Tampa Bay Rays in San Diego, California.

    Conversely, the National League is set for a showdown between its two best teamsthe Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves. They'll square off in Arlington, Texas.

    The NLCS will begin Monday, and Tampa opened the ALCS with a 2-1 victory Sunday night.

              

    2020 MLB Playoffs Schedule

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    ALCS: Astros vs. Rays (TB leads series 1-0)

    Game 1: Rays 2, Astros 1

    Game 2: Monday, Oct. 12; 4:07 p.m. ET (TBS)

    Game 3: Tuesday, Oct. 13; time TBD (TBS)

    Game 4: Wednesday, Oct. 14, time TBD (TBS)

    Game 5*: Thursday, Oct. 15; time TBD (TBS)

    Game 6*: Friday, Oct. 16; time TBD (TBS)

    Game 7*: Saturday, Oct. 17; time TBD (TBS)

               

    NLCS: Braves vs. Dodgers

    Game 1: Monday, Oct. 12; 8:08 p.m. ET (Fox)

    Game 2: Tuesday, Oct. 13; time TBD (FS1)

    Game 3: Wednesday, Oct. 14, time and TV TBD

    Game 4: Thursday, Oct. 15; time and TV TBD

    Game 5*: Friday, Oct. 16; time and TV TBD

    Game 6*: Saturday, Oct. 17; time and TV TBD

    Game 7*: Sunday, Oct. 18; time and TV TBD

    * - if necessary

                

    Top Highlights, Stats

    Given the small 60-game sample, all regular-season statistics demand an asterisk. Nevertheless, Astros shortstop Carlos Correa posted a career-worst .383 slugging percentage. His resurgence in the postseason has keyed Houston's rise.

    Through the ALDS, Correa slashed .500/.625/1.100 with four homers and 12 RBIs. He drove in five runs during the ALDS-clinching win over the Oakland A's.

    Houston is also hoping the bullpen can sustain its improvements. The relief corps is one of the Astros' biggest concerns but has allowed only seven earned runs in 27.2 postseason innings.

    In a seven-game series with no days off, however, that recent strength will be tested.

    Granted, the Rays might be better prepared in that discussion anyway. Tampa ended the season with an MLB-high 3.6 WAR from its relievers, according to FanGraphs. Left-hander Jose Alvarado is set to return in the ALCS after a long absence too.

    On the offensive side, Tampa has a lineup full of power hitters that strike out often. So far in the playoffs, the Rays have belted 15 homers but whiffed 82 timesan average of 10.3 per game.

    Nevertheless, the long ball sealed the Rays' place in the ALCS; Mike Brousseau launched a game-winning homer on Aroldis Chapman and the New York Yankees in Game 5 of the division series.

    Speaking of mashers, welcome to the NLCS.

    During the regular season, the Dodgers and Braves ranked first and second, respectively, with 118 and 103 homers. Both offenses had five players with 10-plus homers. For good measure, Atlanta led the MLB in total bases ahead of Los Angeles.

    Atlanta catcher Travis d'Arnaud is currently the hottest hitter in the league. He smacked two doubles and two homersincluding a pivotal three-run shot in Game 1during a sweep of the Miami Marlins.

    So far in the playoffs, though, pitching and defense is a bigger story.

    Recent numbers favor Atlanta, but overall season performance leans toward Los Angeles. The rotation includes Clayton Kershaw, Walker Buehler and young stars Julio Urias and Dustin May. Buehler is slated to start the opening game.

    It also helps to have Cody Bellinger robbing home runs, which he did against the San Diego Padres.

    Los Angeles has allowed just 12 runs while notching a 5-0 record. Yet that tremendous effort is well behind the Braves, who have suddenly become a lockdown staff.

    They've posted four shutouts in five games—all wins—yielding five total runs. Max Fried has pitched like an ace throughout 2020, but rookie Ian Anderson and Kyle Wright have provided a much-needed boost to an injury-plagued rotation.

    If they continue pitching well to complement an incredibly deep bullpen, the Braves can dethrone the NL favorites. They'll counter Buehler with Fried in Game 1.

    Granted, one major issue for Atlanta is not having a fourth reliable starter. Game 4 may be a bullpen day or a chance for unproven Bryse Wilson, so the Braves need to avoid short outings from two of Fried, Anderson and Wright early on.

              

    Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR

    Related

      New MLB Postseason Power Rankings ✍️

      Our full breakdown of the final four playoff rosters 📲

      New MLB Postseason Power Rankings ✍️
      MLB logo
      MLB

      New MLB Postseason Power Rankings ✍️

      Joel Reuter
      via Bleacher Report

      Rays Are MLB's Playoff Villain Slayer

      Tampa Bay's run through the playoffs has shown it's the hero we need 📲

      Rays Are MLB's Playoff Villain Slayer
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Rays Are MLB's Playoff Villain Slayer

      Jacob Shafer
      via Bleacher Report

      World Series Odds for MLB's Final Four 💰

      Breaking down the title chances for the Dodgers, Braves, Astros and Rays

      World Series Odds for MLB's Final Four 💰
      MLB logo
      MLB

      World Series Odds for MLB's Final Four 💰

      Jacob Shafer
      via Bleacher Report

      Arozarena Homers as Rays Beat Astros in ALCS Game 1

      Arozarena Homers as Rays Beat Astros in ALCS Game 1
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Arozarena Homers as Rays Beat Astros in ALCS Game 1

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report