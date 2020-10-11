    Lakers' Danny Green Says He, Fiancee Received Death Threats After Finals Game 5

    Los Angeles Lakers guard Danny Green shoots over Miami Heat guard Duncan Robinson during the second half in Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    Los Angeles Lakers guard Danny Green and his fiancee have both reportedly received death threats on social media after Green missed a potential title-winning shot Friday, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

    Down 109-108 with under 10 seconds remaining in regulation, Green had an open three-point attempt to put the Lakers ahead, but his shot came up short:

    The Heat went on to win 111-108, closing the series margin to 3-2 in the NBA Finals. The Lakers will get another chance to clinch in Sunday's Game 6.

    Green's miss was notable as LeBron James began the possession with the ball and drove to the basket before passing it up to an open teammate. James has also been criticized for passing with the game on the line.

    "I trusted him, we trusted him, and it just didn't go," LeBron said after the game. "You live with that."

    Green has made 40 percent of his three-point attempts in his career and has plenty of playoff experience with two NBA titles on his resume, but he was unsuccessful this time around.

    The Lakers still have the advantage going forward in the series with two more chances to win the organization's first title since 2010.

