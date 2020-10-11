French Open 2020: Men's Final Winner, Score and Twitter Reaction

Christophe Ena/Associated Press

Rafael Nadal turned in one of his most dominant performances of his career at Roland Garros on Sunday to take the French Open men's singles title over Novak Djokovic.

Nadal swept Djokovic in straight sets, 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 to win his 13th French Open title and tie Roger Federer for the most Grand Slam singles titles won by a single man with 20.

The victory was the 100th on the Paris clay for Nadal, who has a remarkable set of records at the tournament, per ATP Media Info:

Nadal moved his overall record against Djokovic on clay to 18-7 and he is 7-1 against the Serbian at Roland Garros.

Nadal won the tournament without dropping a single set, which was the same path followed by first-time Grand Slam winner Iga Swiatek in the women's singles draw.

The 34-year-old Spaniard has won the last four French Open crowns, and Djokovic is the third different opponent he has beaten in that run. Dominic Thiem and Stan Wawrinka are the others.

Nadal opened the match with one of the most dominant sets he has even produced on the Paris clay.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

For the second time in 13 French Open finals, Nadal shut out an opponent in a set. The other time he did so was in the third set of the 2008 final against Roger Federer.

Nadal's first-set performance was even more stunning since a 6-0 set has rarely happened in the 56 meetings between the Spaniard and Djokovic.

NBC Sports' Nick Zaccardi pointed out that there was one other 6-0 set in the head-to-head history, which Nadal earned at the 2019 Italian Open:

The scoreless set out of Djokovic marked the first time he failed to win a game in a single set in a Grand Slam final, per Christopher Clarey of the New York Times:

Nadal won 63 percent of the points on his first serve in the opening set. Djokovic managed to win just 27 percent.

The second-seeded Spaniard also won 62 percent of his receiving points compared to 36 percent out of the top-seeded Serbian.

Even though Djokovic took two games in the second set, Nadal was still the dominant figure on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Nadal hit 11 winners and only had four unforced errors in the second set, while Djokovic committed 17 unforced errors.

The two-set dominance from Nadal was nothing short of stunning since Djokovic had not been beaten in a match that went into the second set all year, as Ben Rothenberg of the New York Times pointed out:

Djokovic did not make it to the second set in the fourth round of the U.S. Open since he was disqualified for striking an umpire with a ball.

The No. 1 seed put up much more of a fight in the third set, as he took five games off Nadal, but he slipped up in the 11th game of the set and allowed the Spaniard to earn a crucial break.

Nadal took advantage of that break by finished off his 13th French Open victory with a perfect service game that ended on an ace.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from RolandGarros.com.