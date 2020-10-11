NFL Rumors: Dwayne Haskins Trade Expected; WFT Wants Alex Smith to Start

Steve Helber/Associated Press

Despite coach Ron Rivera saying all the right things publicly about Dwayne Haskins, it appears his time in Washington is nearing an end.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported that Haskins is expected to be traded before the Week 8 deadline. The report describes the relationship between Haskins and Rivera's staff as "fairly toxic" and points to both schematic and personality issues.

The second-year quarterback was demoted to the No. 3 spot on the depth chart ahead of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Kyle Allen will start and Alex Smith is expected to serve as the backup.

La Canfora reported Washington hopes Smith can eventually take over as starter this season.

