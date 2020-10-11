    Mike Leach Says MSU Has 'To Purge' Players Who Are 'Malcontents' After Loss

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 11, 2020

    Mississippi State coach Mike Leach stands on the sideline during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
    Bryan Woolston/Associated Press

    One week into the 2020 season, it looked like Mike Leach's first season at Mississippi State would shock the nation. Two straight losses later, the coach appears ready to cut bait with some players. 

    "We're going to have to check some of our group and figure out who really wants to play here, because any malcontents, we're going to have to purge a couple of those," Leach told reporters after Saturday's 24-2 loss to Kentucky.

    The Bulldogs threw six interceptions in the loss, setting up Kentucky with consistently excellent field position, and got their only score of the game on a safety. The team has 10 turnovers in the last two weeks.

    Mississippi State has made a bowl game the last 10 seasons, so Leach is not taking over some woebegone program.

    Dan Mullen kept the team competitive for nine seasons from 2009-2017, and Joe Moorhead went 14-12 after replacing Mullen. While the talent cupboard isn't stocked after Moorhead's two seasons with the program, Leach has a habit of shifting tone and deflecting blame.

    Leach called out his own players as "fat, dumb, happy and entitled" at Washington State last season. The Cougars entered last season expected to compete for a Pac-12 championship after a successful 2018 but instead finished 6-7 as one of the nation's biggest disappointments.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    At some point, it may be on Leach to acknowledge that maybe it's not always the players who are at fault—especially when shifting entire time zones and taking over a whole new roster.

    Related

      GPTV: Rosebowl and Nemo wrap up a frustrating night in Lexington

      GPTV: Rosebowl and Nemo wrap up a frustrating night in Lexington
      Mississippi State Football logo
      Mississippi State Football

      GPTV: Rosebowl and Nemo wrap up a frustrating night in Lexington

      GenesPage.com
      via GenesPage.com

      'A roller coaster': Why Mike Leach is already soul-searching at Mississippi State

      'A roller coaster': Why Mike Leach is already soul-searching at Mississippi State
      Mississippi State Football logo
      Mississippi State Football

      'A roller coaster': Why Mike Leach is already soul-searching at Mississippi State

      The Clarion-Ledger
      via The Clarion-Ledger

      UK intercepts 6 passes in win over Miss State

      UK intercepts 6 passes in win over Miss State
      Mississippi State Football logo
      Mississippi State Football

      UK intercepts 6 passes in win over Miss State

      Rivals
      via Rivals

      Even in a Loss, Kiffin Is the Greatest Show in CFB

      He showed that Ole Miss is a team to be feared, no matter the record ➡️

      Even in a Loss, Kiffin Is the Greatest Show in CFB
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Even in a Loss, Kiffin Is the Greatest Show in CFB

      Adam Kramer
      via Bleacher Report