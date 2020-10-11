Fixing the Biggest Mistakes Made Thus Far in the 2020 WWE Draft

0 of 5

WWE.com

The 2020 WWE Draft is officially underway. On Friday, Raw and SmackDown selected 20 WWE superstars on the first night of the annual event and WWE.com revealed five more picks on the following day. There were some obvious selections, a few surprises, and what appeared to be missteps, so far.

Most of the brand exclusive champions stayed put as Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns, and Asuka were the top three picks. However, the returning members of The New Day, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, won the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship and Raw immediately drafted them afterward, splitting up the popular trio.

One would have to assume that means the Raw tag team champions, The Street Profits, are moving to the blue brand. This could also mean that WWE plans to debut new tag team title belts soon. They have been rumored for some time and tag titles are the last of the belts that haven’t been redesigned yet.

If that’s not the case, it would be a bizarre decision to put two sets of tag champions on the same brand. It’s not the only dilemma the company seemingly caused so far. Let’s take a look at five ways to fix the biggest mistakes from night one of the WWE Draft.