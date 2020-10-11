Lakers Rumors: Latest News on Anthony Davis' Injury Before Game 6

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Anthony Davis has spent much of the 2020 NBA Finals in some sort of pain, but all expectations are he'll be on the court for the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 6 against the Miami Heat.

Yes, it's not much of a surprise. Despite his injury, Davis logged 42 minutes in Miami's 111-108 win Friday night.

Given how often Davis has looked uncomfortable, though, it's a key storyline for Sunday's game.

Throughout the NBA Finals, the 27-year-old has dealt with a right heel contusion. The injury happened during the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets, and Davis experienced a minor setback in the first quarter of Game 5.

But, again, it shouldn't keep him off the floor in Game 6.

"A source familiar with Davis' injury described the bruise to ESPN as 'painful' but said 'he can tolerate it,'" ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported.

Davis finished the contest with 28 points, 12 rebounds and a trio of assists, blocks and steals while playing through the pain.

"It just wore off and got back to normal," Davis said afterward, according to Mark Medina of USA Today. "I kept moving around and tried not to sit down and get the adrenaline going. I was able to keep going and keep playing."

Los Angeles is hoping he can do the same Sunday.

Davis—who's averaging 26.2 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists—is officially listed as probable for Game 6. Especially now that Bam Adebayo is available for the Heat, the Lakers playing a game without Davis occupying a key role would be crushing.

Other than LeBron James and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, the Lakers don't have another reliable contributor on offense. Kyle Kuzma and Markieff Morris both scored 19 points in Game 3 but have combined for 25 in the last two contests. The next-best options are Danny Green, Rajon Rondo and Alex Caruso.

As long as Davis is available, though, he'll put immense pressure on Adebayo and the Miami defense. Plus, he'll guard either Adebayo or Jimmy Butler on the other end of the floor.

No matter his health, the more important fact to the Lakers is only one victory separates them from the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

Los Angeles—which holds a 3-2 series lead—is a five-point favorite for Game 6, according to FanDuel. One more win, and Davis will celebrate the first NBA championship of his career.

