    MLS Postpones Rapids-Galaxy, Columbus-Orlando, FC Dallas-Minnesota over COVID-19

    Blake SchusterAnalyst IIIOctober 11, 2020

    FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2014, file photo, Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber launches the league's new logo during a press conference in New York. Garber said Tuesday, Dec 2, 2014, the league is not performing as hoped financially with the league and its franchises still losing more than $100 million combined annually. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
    Bebeto Matthews/Associated Press

    Major League Soccer has postponed three contests on Saturday and Sunday following outbreaks of COVID-19 on multiple clubs. 

    Scheduled matches between the Colorado Rapids and Los Angeles Galaxy, Columbus Crew and Orlando City as well as FC Dallas and Minnesota United have all been put on hold.

    An undisclosed Rapids player tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this weekend. This is the fourth straight Rapids game that has been postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests.

           

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

