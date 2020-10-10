MLS Postpones Rapids-Galaxy, Columbus-Orlando, FC Dallas-Minnesota over COVID-19

Bebeto Matthews/Associated Press

Major League Soccer has postponed three contests on Saturday and Sunday following outbreaks of COVID-19 on multiple clubs.

Scheduled matches between the Colorado Rapids and Los Angeles Galaxy, Columbus Crew and Orlando City as well as FC Dallas and Minnesota United have all been put on hold.

An undisclosed Rapids player tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this weekend. This is the fourth straight Rapids game that has been postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.