NBA Rumors: Latest on Knicks' Pursuit of Chris Paul, Kevin Knox, More

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The New York Knicks could very well be one of the more active teams in basketball this offseason as they look to build a foundation for new head coach Tom Thibodeau.

Marc Berman of the New York Post reported earlier this week the Knicks are believed to be high on Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Chris Paul and Indiana Pacers combo guard Victor Oladipo.

Paul is the former client of new team president Leon Rose, and has experience galvanizing a young roster after leading the upstart Thunder to the playoffs this season. He also might be more attainable as the Thunder transition following the dismissal of former head coach Billy Donovan.

Oladipo has been the subject of multiple rumors as he enters a walk year, though it remains to be seen whether Indiana is intent on moving him.

In any case, the Knicks could be hoping to shake things up. They will most likely have to give up young assets if they trade for either star, notably Paul.

Berman reported the Thunder might ask for Kevin Knox in addition to a first-round pick should New York make a play for the veteran point guard.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Knicks took Knox with the ninth overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, betting on his upside as a shot creator and his proficiency from the perimeter. But the former Kentucky standout has struggled to build in the early stages of his NBA career.

Knox averaged 12.8 points and 4.5 rebounds in his rookie season, but he shot just 37 percent from the field. The 21-year-old was mostly relegated to the bench in his sophomore campaign, averaging just 17.9 minutes per game after playing nearly 29 minutes a night during his rookie year.

Perhaps the Knicks will feel Knox is more expendable if they can make a move for Paul while finding the means to add another star. Knox has struggled to fit in with the current roster, and there is a decent chance the Knicks take a wing in the upcoming draft if they elect not to trade up.

Of course, Paul is owed over $41 million next season, per Spotrac, and Berman noted the Knicks might have to add big man Julius Randle to the mix in order to make the money work.

Paul himself has been on record about his desire to compete for a championship. New York, meanwhile, has limited assets and cap flexibility to make the necessary moves in order to contend next year.

However, Rose's previous relationship with CP3 might play a role in a potential trade, particularly if he feels Paul could have the same impact on a guy like R.J. Barrett as he did on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Not to mention, Paul would give the Knicks noted toughness in the defensive backcourt, and he was also one of the top clutch players in the league this year, per NBA.com.

Still, Paul's contract is a big hurdle, and it seems Rose would be wise to hold off on a deal unless he feels he can make additional moves to make the Knicks that much more competitive next season.

Mike Brown Emerging as Candidate for LAC Job

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Clippers are still in the process of finding their next head coach. Interestingly enough, another guy who formerly coached LeBron James is generating interest.

Marc Stein of the New York Times reported at the start of October Clippers assistant Tyronn Lue was the "early favorite" to replace Doc Rivers as head coach. However, Stein reported Saturday Golden State Warriors assistant Mike Brown made a "strong impression" during his interview with the Clippers.

Brown has served on Steve Kerr's staff since the 2016-17 season, and even filled in for Kerr at the start of the 2017 NBA Finals after Kerr took time off to deal with complications from a back surgery.

However, Brown is mostly known for manning the bench for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the late-2000s, when James and Co. emerged as top contenders in the Eastern Conference.

Brown was named the NBA's Coach of the Year for the 2008-09 season, when he helped lead the Cavs to an NBA-high 66 wins. But playoff success evaded Brown's Cavs, as they made just one NBA Finals appearance (2007) during his initial five-year stint.

The Columbus, Ohio native would go on to have a high-profile gig with the Los Angeles Lakers before one more turn in Cleveland. Now, it seems he could be boosting his candidacy for a new head coaching job, whether with the Clippers or another team in the near future.

All stats obtained via Basketball Reference, unless otherwise noted.