Report: Rams' Jalen Ramsey Fined $16K for Postgame Fight with Golden Tate

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

The NFL has reportedly fined Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey $15,625 for a Week 4 fight with New York Giants wideout Golden Tate, according to ESPN's Chris Mortensen.

The Giants receiver didn't receive a fine.

The altercation reportedly stemmed from a family matter. Ramsey had been dating Tate's sister, Breanna, until last summer. Ramsey, the father of Tate's nieces, reportedly broke up with the receiver's sister while she was pregnant, per Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post.

"I'm not happy at all with the disrespect that [Ramsey's] shown towards my sister," Tate previously told the Post. "And the things he's done in the past, but I don't really want to go too much into it."

Neither Ramsey nor Tate would comment on the other player after the game, though the cornerback said he wasn't expecting any punishment from the league.

The incident occurred as the game clock expired, with both teams ending up in the fracas trying to separate the two. Ramsey had also delivered a hard, clean hit to Tate earlier in the contest, adding to the intensity.

This is the third time the league has fined Ramsey for on-field actions. The NFL docked him $9,115 for fighting with then-Oakland Raiders receiver Johnny Holton in 2016 before penalizing him another $9,115 a week later for unnecessary roughness against the Tennessee Titans.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Though long considered one of the sport's premier trash talkers, Ramsey had kept his game relatively clean since 2016.