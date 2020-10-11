NFL Week 5 Live Stream Schedule, TV Times and Coverage Map

Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

Week 5 got off to an intriguing start, as the Chicago Bears and Nick Foles outlasted Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night. It wasn't the prettiest game we've had this season—one capped by Brady's apparent loss of situational awareness on the final drive—but it was a fun back-and-forth affair presented to a national audience.

With the game simulcast on NFL Network, Fox and Amazon, virtually every football fan was able to tune in. That won't be the case for most of the remaining games in Week 5. However, we're here to help with a rundown of the full schedule and viewing information for every contest.

We'll also dig into a couple of the most important games remaining in the week.

Week 5 Coverage Map (from 506 Sports)

NFL Week 5 Schedule, TV and Live Stream



Thursday, October 8



8:20 p.m. ET

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Chicago Bears: NFL Network, Fox, Fox Sports Go, Amazon

Sunday, October 11

1 p.m. ET



Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens: CBS, CBS Sports App

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs: CBS, CBS Sports App

Philadelphia Eagles at Pittsburgh Steelers: Fox, Fox Sports Go

Arizona Cardinals at New York Jets: Fox, Fox Sports Go

Los Angeles Rams at Washington Football Team: Fox, Fox Sports Go

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans: CBS, CBS Sports App

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons: Fox, Fox Sports Go

4:05 p.m. ET

Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers: Fox, Fox Sports Go

4:25 p.m. ET

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys: CBS, CBS Sports App

Indianapolis Colts at Cleveland Browns: CBS CBS Sports App

8:20 p.m. ET

Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks: NBC, NBC Sports App

Monday, October 12

5 p.m. ET



Denver Broncos at New England Patriots: ESPN, ESPN App

8:15 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Chargers at New Orleans Saints: ESPN, ESPN App

Tuesday, October 13

7 p.m. ET



Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans: CBS, CBS Sports App

Indianapolis Colts at Cleveland Browns

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

The Indianapolis Colts and the Cleveland Browns don't typically command a national audience—at least, they haven't since the Browns were relevant in the 80s or when Peyton Manning was in his Colts' heyday.

However, this matchup of 3-1 squads is one of the most pivotal matchups of the weekend. As was the case with Thursday night's game, both teams are poised to make moves in their respective divisions. The Browns are just a half-game back from the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North. The Colts are a half-game behind the Tennessee Titans in the AFC South.

Indianapolis and Cleveland are also set to be direct wild-card rivals in the AFC if neither is able to win its division.

Schematically, this is also one of the most intriguing matchups of the week. The Browns have surged to three-straight winds on the back of their running game. While that ground attack will be without Nick Chubb, it's still ranked first in rushing and yards per attempt—and amassed more than 250 yards without Chubb in Week 4.

the Colts, meanwhile, have a defense ranked first against the pass, fourth against the run, first in yards allowed and first in points allowed.

This is likely to be a throwback-style game that features a lot of physicality, hard-nosed running and defense. We should see a fair bit of quarterbacks Philip Rivers and Baker Mayfield in this one, but expect a lot of smashmouth football here.

Denver Broncos at New England Patriots

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

The Denver Broncos and New England Patriots game isn't quite as important in the AFC race, but this is a critical game nonetheless. Denver sits at 1-3 and can get back in the wild-card race with a win in New England.

Potentially aiding Denver in its effort is the possible return of quarterback Drew Lock. The second-year gunslinger has officially been listed as questionable and might take over for last week's winning quarterback, Brett Rypien.

"Drew practiced a little bit more yesterday," head coach Vic Fangio said, via the team's official website. "Obviously, we're not going to practice today. We'll see how he's doing tomorrow. It's still open and up in the air as to who will play on Monday night."

New England, meanwhile, desperately needs a win to avoid falling too far out of the AFC East race. At 2-2, the Patriots aren't an afterthought, but they could potentially fall three games behind the currently 4-0 Buffalo Bills this week.

Potentially aiding New England is the reality that Cam Newton may return from the reserve/COVID-19 list this week.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Newton can be cleared on Monday if he remains asymptomatic. If he isn't cleared, we're likely to see Jarrett Stidham make his first start as a Patriot.

If Stidham and Newton both return on Monday, this game could be one of the more fun matchups of the week.