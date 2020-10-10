    Cam Newton's Status Uncertain for Patriots vs. Broncos; Not Practicing Saturday

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 10, 2020

    FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton runs against the Las Vegas Raiders during an NFL football game at Gillette Stadium, in Foxborough, Mass. For the second straight week the New England Patriots are heading into a game after having their preparations disrupted by a teammate contracting coronavirus. Last week it was Cam Newton, who tested positive two days before their matchup with Kansas City and was forced to sit out.(AP Photo/Winslow Townson, File)
    Winslow Townson/Associated Press

    New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton isn't expected to practice Saturday ahead of the team's Week 5 game against the Denver Broncos.

    Pats head coach Bill Belichick provided the update but wouldn't discuss whether Newton could be active for Monday night's game, per Ben Volin of the Boston Globe. Newton missed last week's 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

    CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora noted Friday that the 2015 NFL MVP took part in Zoom meetings as the Patriots prepared for the Broncos virtually while their team facilities were closed.

    Cornerback Stephon Gilmore and defensive tackle Bill Murray, a member of the team's practice squad, have also been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

    Newton was off to a solid start to his Patriots career after signing an incentive-laden one-year, $1.75 million contract in July.

    The 31-year-old longtime Carolina Panthers starter completed 68.1 percent of his throws for 714 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions while leading New England to a 2-1 record over the first three weeks. He added 149 rushing yards and four scores on the ground.

    His replacements didn't fare nearly as well against the Chiefs on Monday. Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham combined to connect on just 20 of their 37 attempts for 172 yards with one TD and three picks.

    Stidham, who replaced Hoyer in the second half, is expected to draw the start against Denver if Newton is once again unavailable, per La Canfora.

    The Patriots have a bye in Week 6 following the clash with the Broncos.

    New England is two games behind the 4-0 Buffalo Bills in the AFC East, so its games against other AFC opponents could prove crucial in the wild-card race at season's end if it can't make up ground in the division.

    In turn, the Pats would love to get Newton back on the field Monday, but it appears that decision won't be made until Sunday or game day.

