Quick Takes on Seth Rollins to WWE SmackDown, New Day Split, Cody's Win, More

The 2020 WWE Draft has already shaken up the landscape of the company considerably, and the most shocking developments might be yet to come.

Night 1 of the annual event saw Seth Rollins move from Mondays to Fridays for the first time in his career, as he's been exclusive to Raw since the initial Draft over four years ago. The change in scenery should provide him with a fresh batch of opponents to work with, assuming his rivalry with Rey and Dominik Mysterio doesn't last much longer.

The show also featured The New Day going their separate ways with Big E getting selected by SmackDown and the duo of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods being drafted to Raw. While it's sad for fans to see their time together come to an end (for now, anyway), it could be the best thing to happen to all three of them and give the group the fresh coat of paint they've needed for a while now.

It wasn't a newsworthy week for WWE only, as Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite was highlighted by Cody winning back the AEW TNT Championship from Brodie Lee in a brutal Dog Chain match. It ended The Exalted One's reign at a measly 46 days.

As excellent as their encounter was, it can be argued that AEW should have allowed Lee to reign as champ for a little longer before taking the title from him.

