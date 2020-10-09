    Cal Ripken Jr. Jersey Worn for Record 2,632nd Straight MLB Game Up for Auction

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorOctober 9, 2020

    Former Baltimore Orioles shortstop and member of the Hall of Fame Cal Ripken Jr. speaks at the Major League Baseball winter meetings Monday, Dec. 7, 2015, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

    Baseball Hall of Famer Cal "The Iron Man" Ripken Jr. played in a league-record 2,632 straight games, and the jersey worn in the streak's final matchup will soon be up for bidding at Goldin Auctions (h/t TMZ Sports).

    The jersey's previous home was the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, as part of an exhibit about Ripken, per a Goldin Auctions description of the item. The winning bidder also has the option to have Ripken sign the jersey alongside an inscription.

    The Baltimore Orioles legend's streak started on May 30, 1982, against the Minnesota Twins and ended on Sept. 19, 1998, against the New York Yankees.

    The former third baseman and shortstop set the all-time consecutive games streak on Sept. 6, 1995 in a home matchup against the California Angels. His 2,131st straight contest broke the record set by New York Yankees great Lou "The Iron Horse" Gehrig Jr.

    Ripken finished his career with 19 All-Star Game appearances, eight Silver Slugger Awards, a pair of American League MVPs, the 1982 AL Rookie of the Year award and the 1983 World Series title. His career spanned from 1981 through 2001, all with the O's.

    Per the website, the auction will start on Monday at midnight ET.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Yanks Put Season in Gerrit Cole's Hands

      This exact situation is why New York gave its ace a $324M deal 👉

      Yanks Put Season in Gerrit Cole's Hands
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Yanks Put Season in Gerrit Cole's Hands

      Scott Miller
      via Bleacher Report

      Whitey Ford Dies at 91

      Hall of Famer and legendary Yankees pitcher passes away

      Whitey Ford Dies at 91
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Whitey Ford Dies at 91

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Voit: We're Going to Win It 👀

      Voit: We're Going to Win It 👀
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Voit: We're Going to Win It 👀

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Astros 'Shut-'Em-Up Tour' Rolls On to ALCS 😡

      Houston's explosive offense is one step closer to the World Series. Whether we like it or not 👉

      Astros 'Shut-'Em-Up Tour' Rolls On to ALCS 😡
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Astros 'Shut-'Em-Up Tour' Rolls On to ALCS 😡

      Zachary D. Rymer
      via Bleacher Report