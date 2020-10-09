Cal Ripken Jr. Jersey Worn for Record 2,632nd Straight MLB Game Up for Auction

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Baseball Hall of Famer Cal "The Iron Man" Ripken Jr. played in a league-record 2,632 straight games, and the jersey worn in the streak's final matchup will soon be up for bidding at Goldin Auctions (h/t TMZ Sports).

The jersey's previous home was the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, as part of an exhibit about Ripken, per a Goldin Auctions description of the item. The winning bidder also has the option to have Ripken sign the jersey alongside an inscription.

The Baltimore Orioles legend's streak started on May 30, 1982, against the Minnesota Twins and ended on Sept. 19, 1998, against the New York Yankees.

The former third baseman and shortstop set the all-time consecutive games streak on Sept. 6, 1995 in a home matchup against the California Angels. His 2,131st straight contest broke the record set by New York Yankees great Lou "The Iron Horse" Gehrig Jr.

Ripken finished his career with 19 All-Star Game appearances, eight Silver Slugger Awards, a pair of American League MVPs, the 1982 AL Rookie of the Year award and the 1983 World Series title. His career spanned from 1981 through 2001, all with the O's.

Per the website, the auction will start on Monday at midnight ET.