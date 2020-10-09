NBA Draft 2020: Updated Mock Draft After Latest Prospect Workouts

NBA Draft 2020: Updated Mock Draft After Latest Prospect WorkoutsOctober 9, 2020
This draft is a confusing one, without a consensus top pick like 2019's Zion Williamson and without much agreement on the order of the following picks either. But, on the bright side, mystery is exciting.
Following guidelines set out on September 23, the NBA's 2020 predraft process won't allow teams to host prospects for in-person interviews and individual workouts. That means NBA scouts are forced to deliberate over potential draftees much like fans have for years—through videos and interviews shared online.
The new, phased virtual predraft combine ranges from September 28 to mid-November, with different players participating in league and team interviews as well as regimented on-court workouts and combine tests. With some of those interviews already conducted, we're looking at a mock draft of the first round and some of the more interesting results, within and outside of the lottery, following the first couple weeks under the new system.
2020 NBA 1st-Round Mock Draft
1. Minnesota Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia
2. Golden State Warriors: James Wiseman, C, Memphis
3. Charlotte Hornets: LaMelo Ball, PG, Illawarra Hawks
4. Chicago Bulls: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State
5. Cleveland Cavaliers: Deni Avdija, SF, Maccabi Tel Aviv
6. Atlanta Hawks: Isaac Okoro, SF, Auburn
7. Detroit Pistons: Killian Hayes, PG, RatiopharmUlm
8. New York Knicks: Devin Vassell, SF, Florida State
9. Washington Wizards: Saddiq Bey, SF, Villanova
10. Phoenix Suns: Obi Toppin, PF, Dayton
11. San Antonio Spurs: Precious Achiuwa, PF, Memphis
12. Sacramento Kings: Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt
13. New Orleans Pelicans: Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina
14. Boston Celtics: Onyeka Okongwu, C, USC
15. Orlando Magic: Jaden McDaniels, SF, Washington
16. Portland Trail Blazers: Patrick Williams, SF, Florida State
17. Minnesota Timberwolves: Jalen Smith, PF, Maryland
18. Dallas Mavericks: Theo Maledon, PG, ASVEL
19. Brooklyn Nets: Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky
20. Miami Heat: Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama
21. Philadelphia 76ers: Desmond Bane, SG, TCU
22. Denver Nuggets: Josh Green, SG, Arizona
23. Utah Jazz: RJ Hampton, SG, New Zealand Breakers
24. Milwaukee Bucks: Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona
25. Oklahoma City Thunder: Xavier Tillman, PF, Michigan State
26. Boston Celtics: Jahmi'us Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech
27. New York Knicks: Cassius Stanley, SG, Duke
28. Los Angeles Lakers: Tre Jones, PG, Duke
29. Toronto Raptors: Isaiah Stewart, C, Washington
30. Boston Celtics: Leandro Bolmaro, SF, FC Barcelona
Deni Avdija's Confidence Elicits a Top-5 Selection
Deni Avdija is a polarizing prospect, as his tape shows flashes of a versatile, game-changing forward, but his statistics were not particularly tantalizing considering his competition in the Israeli League.
Despite averages of 13.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists not feeling otherworldly, the 19-year-old remains a stellar prospect and his predraft interview should cement that upside. At 6'9", 215 pounds, Avdija is a big guy, but one who can handle the rock, toss dimes and step into a fluid jumper.
Mike Schmitz @Mike_Schmitz
Deni Avdija finished out his Israeli League season today with a championship win over Rishon while capturing league MVP honors. Before today, Avdija averaged 13.2 PTS, 6.3 REBS, 2.6 AST, 1.0 BLK, 0.9 STL in 27 MIN while shooting 68% from 2, 36% from 3 in 32 Israeli League games. https://t.co/lbzLrxLdWl
"I want to talk about my shot. I think a lot of guys who are not in the team, who are not in basketball don't understand some things about the shot … I can shoot. I'm a great shooter. I don't think about the same shot, I always think about the next shot. If I couldn't shoot, I wouldn't shoot threes."
The captivating forward made a point to discredit those bothered by his sub-40-percent shooting rate from three this past season, reassuring his confidence in his own shot and his technique while candidly reckoning with why he struggled. If a team like the Chicago Bulls respects his insistence that improvement is coming following some struggles against much-older opponents, then his versatility shouldn't get past them at No. 5 in the draft.
Philadelphia 76ers Eyeing Desmond Bane?
Desmond Bane isn't the most electrifying prospect, but he is very good at what he does. And what he does is precisely what the Philadelphia 76ers need. Bane isn't an impressively explosive athlete and doesn't have a particularly intimidating frame, but the 6'6" wing can shoot the life out of a basketball and, as a cherry on top, boasts the savvy to play stifling defense and throw excellent passes.
In 2019-20, no 76er shot better than 43.0 percent from three and no regular starter shot above 36.7 percent from that range. Bane, meanwhile, hit on 43.3 percent of his threes across all four years in college—including 44.2 percent of his 6.5 attempts per game this past season.
Tom West @TomWestNBA
Desmond Bane is a great shooter off the catch, on the move and off the dribble (44.2 3PT% over the last 3 years), he's a quality passer, and a smart and active team defender. I wrote about why he could be a good target for the Sixers in this year's draft: https://t.co/fPh1FVhxmk https://t.co/bhB0HxzCHr
Having spoken with 26 teams, he highlighted Philadelphia as an obvious match: "There's been a lot of interest with Philly. We feel good about where we're at with Philly ... Shooting is a necessity for them; they need a lot of shooting."
With an excellent motor, an impressive sense for the game and, most importantly, a sharp shooting touch, Bane fits the bill precisely for what Philadelphia could prioritize at No. 21.
