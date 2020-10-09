World Series 2020: Updated Bracket, Predictions Ahead of Friday's Games

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The list of potential World Series winners dwindled to five after Atlanta, Houston and the Los Angeles Dodgers won their respective division series Thursday.

The trio of teams will be joined by either the New York Yankees or Tampa Bay Rays, who face off in ALDS Game 5 Friday.

While the Yankees and Rays have shown they are worthy title contenders this season, they will be at a significant disadvantage going into the ALCS against Houston.

Since the Astros clinched Thursday, they have two days to rest their pitching staff, while the Yankees and Rays only have one day to rest up and align their rotations.

The NLCS is set up to be a heavyweight fight from the start since the Braves and Dodgers enter at full strength and with ample rest to throw their best arms at the top lineups in baseball.

MLB Playoff Bracket

American League

Houston def. Oakland, 3-1.

New York Yankees tied with Tampa Bay, 2-2.

National League

Atlanta def. Miami, 3-0.

Los Angeles Dodgers def. San Diego, 3-0.

World Series Prediction

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Houston

Houston's deep stable of starters will be fully rested for the start of the ALCS.

The Astros can call on Lance McCullers Jr. and Framber Valdez to open Games 1 and 2, just like they did in the ALDS against Oakland.

Zack Greinke, Jose Urquidy and Cristian Javier round out a five-man rotation that can either piggyback off each other in the first few games or be spread out across five contests to outmatch the Yankees or Rays.

New York has a top-heavy rotation with Gerrit Cole, but if he throws a few innings in Friday's ALDS Game 5, he likely will not pitch until ALCS Game 3 or 4 at the earliest.

Tampa Bay could be stuck in the same situation if it runs out Blake Snell behind Tyler Glasnow to finish off the Yankees. If the Rays apply that strategy and win, Charlie Morton would probably start Game 1 Sunday.

No matter which set of pitchers Houston faces, it could have the advantage because of its red-hot lineup.

Six Houston batters recorded an OPS over 1.000 against Oakland, and four hit multiple home runs. Carlos Correa led the team with three long balls.

If Correa, George Springer and others extend their form at the plate into the ALCS, the Astros could be headed back to the World Series. Houston also carries the edge in experience from winning two of the last three AL pennants.

The Braves and Dodgers enter the NLCS on a more level playing field since each rotation has three full days to rest ahead of Monday's Game 1. Max Fried versus Walker Buehler is the likely opening matchup based off the NLDS rotations.

The difference in the NLCS may not be the pitching since both teams are deep in the rotation and bullpen.

Los Angeles' lineup could give it the slightest of edges to land a place back in the World Series.

In the NLDS, the Dodgers had six of the eight players who had 10 or more at-bats record three hits or more, with Will Smith leading the group with five hits.

Atlanta only had four of its regular lineup pieces record three or more base knocks against the Marlins. Freddie Freeman, Ronald Acuna Jr. and Ozzie Albies had two hits each, while Adam Duvall went 1-for-12.

If that form carries over into the NLCS, the Dodgers may have a better chance to create run-scoring opportunities and edge out a few victories.

Just like Houston, Los Angeles also owns more experience at this stage than its LCS opponent. The Dodgers advanced to the World Series in 2018 and 2019.

If the Astros and Dodgers bank on that experience and earn small advantages in certain matchups, we could have a rematch of the 2017 World Series.

