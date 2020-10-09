Tom Brady: Buccaneers 'Obviously Have a Lot of Work to Do' After Loss to Bears

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn't find the end zone after the first quarter of Thursday's 20-19 loss to the Chicago Bears and managed just six points in the second half.

Tom Brady was not pleased in the aftermath.

"We obviously have a lot of work to do," he said, per Gregg Auman of The Athletic.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.