Tom Brady: Buccaneers 'Obviously Have a Lot of Work to Do' After Loss to Bears

Tom Brady: Buccaneers 'Obviously Have a Lot of Work to Do' After Loss to BearsOctober 9, 2020
Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn't find the end zone after the first quarter of Thursday's 20-19 loss to the Chicago Bears and managed just six points in the second half.
Tom Brady was not pleased in the aftermath.
"We obviously have a lot of work to do," he said, per Gregg Auman of The Athletic.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Bears Defeat Bucs on TNF
Nick Foles leads the Bears on a game-winning drive to beat Brady and the Bucs 20-19