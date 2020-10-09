    Tom Brady: Buccaneers 'Obviously Have a Lot of Work to Do' After Loss to Bears

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 9, 2020

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) yells at members of his offensive line as they walk off the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
    Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn't find the end zone after the first quarter of Thursday's 20-19 loss to the Chicago Bears and managed just six points in the second half.

    Tom Brady was not pleased in the aftermath.

    "We obviously have a lot of work to do," he said, per Gregg Auman of The Athletic.

                

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

