NBA Mock Draft 2020: 1st-Round Predictions for Fastest Rising Prospects

Like most everything associated with the 2020 NBA draft, prospect stocks are unusual.

On the one hand, they should be largely static, since this socially distanced environment has eliminated face-to-face contact and limited workout opportunities. But on the other, this group of prospects is so tightly bunched that any sign of intrigue can lead to a massive leap up the draft board.

After running through a mock first round, we'll spotlight three players who are trending up.

2020 NBA Mock Draft



1. Minnesota Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

2. Golden State Warriors: Deni Avdija, SF/PF, Maccabi Tel Aviv

3. Charlotte Hornets: LaMelo Ball, PG/SG, Illawarra Hawks

4. Chicago Bulls: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State

5. Cleveland Cavaliers: James Wiseman, C, Memphis

6. Atlanta Hawks: Devin Vassell, SF, Florida State

7. Detroit Pistons: Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C, USC

8. New York Knicks: Killian Hayes, PG, Ratiopharm Ulm

9. Washington Wizards: Isaac Okoro, SF/PF, Auburn

10. Phoenix Suns: Obi Toppin, PF/C, Dayton

11. San Antonio Spurs: Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt

12. Sacramento Kings: Patrick Williams, PF, Florida State

13. New Orleans Pelicans: Jalen Smith, PF/C, Maryland

14. Boston Celtics (via Memphis Grizzlies): RJ Hampton, SG, New Zealand Breakers

15. Orlando Magic: Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama

16. Portland Trail Blazers: Josh Green, SG, Arizona

17. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Brooklyn Nets): Tyrell Terry, PG, Stanford

18. Dallas Mavericks: Aleksej Pokusevski, PF, Olympiacos B

19. Brooklyn Nets (via Philadelphia 76ers): Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky

20. Miami Heat: Precious Achiuwa, PF/C, Memphis

21. Philadelphia 76ers (via Oklahoma City Thunder): Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina

22. Denver Nuggets (via Houston Rockets): Grant Riller, PG/SG, Charleston

23. Utah Jazz: Saddiq Bey, SF/PF, Villanova

24. Milwaukee Bucks (via Indiana Pacers): Leandro Bolmaro, SG/SF, Barcelona

25. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Denver Nuggets): Zeke Nnaji, C, Arizona

26. Boston Celtics: Jaden McDaniels, SF/PF, Washington

27. New York Knicks (via Los Angeles Clippers): Jahmi'us Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech

28. Los Angeles Lakers: Cassius Winston, PG, Michigan State

29. Toronto Raptors: Theo Maledon, PG, ASVEL

30. Boston Celtics (via Milwaukee Bucks): Xavier Tillman, PF/C, Michigan State

Fastest Rising Prospects

Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State

Safety isn't usually the top selling point for a top-five prospect, but again, this draft is different. With major question marks around even the highest-rated hoopers, teams might focus more on floors than ceilings.

That's how someone like Haliburton, who lacks the blow-by burst or pull-up jumper to ever handle close to a featured scoring role but should be an easy fit for any roster, can climb all the way to No. 4.

"A scout told me his team was putting more stock into intangibles this draft, with the idea it's tougher to fall in love with this class' talent (or confidently identify it)," Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman wrote. "I think Haliburton's safe label (due to basketball IQ, character, fit) gives him a boost in this particular draft."

There are the aforementioned reasons to worry about Haliburton's upside, but there's plenty to like about his potential impact. He might be the best passer not named LaMelo Ball in the draft, he'll defend anywhere along the perimeter and he can splash his long-range looks (42.6 percent from three over two seasons with the Cyclones). The more trust teams have in his talent, the higher he'll climb.

RJ Hampton, SG, New Zealand Breakers

Hampton isn't so much scrambling up draft boards as he is returning to his old post.

Before breaking the mold by bypassing the college game to play overseas, he was one of the most celebrated recruits in this class (fifth overall, per 247Sports). His run with the Breakers was defined by injury and inefficiency, though, which had him tumbling down big boards upon his return.

But he was a teenager playing against professionals, and he looked like it. His speed and athleticism flashed at times, though so did his iffy shot and lack of feel. His physical tools still help him stand out from the crowd, though, and his weaknesses are areas that can be—and are being—coached up. He's already working with longtime NBA sharpshooter Mike Miller, who has seen enough to think executives should pounce.

"I really truly believe that in two to three years, he'll be a high 30s to low 40s three-point shooter," Miller told Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press. "And if he does that, he's a multi-time All-Star and will write his own script because he has so many other things that you can't teach."

If evaluators see significant improvement in Hampton's shot, he could be a lottery lock with a chance of entering the top 10.

Tyrell Terry, PG, Stanford

Terry's game film is easy on the eyes. When he's cooking, he has complete control of his offense and demands the full attention of the defense.

He might be the best shooter in this draft, and he's surely the top off-the-dribble, deep-range sniper. He can create for himself and his teammates off the dribble, and he has the touch and creativity to finish his interior scoring chances.

But his film has always looked more impressive for the fact he was fighting against physical limitations. Stanford listed him at 6'1" and 160 pounds, but you could find yourself wondering if he even weighed that much.

He has apparently been hitting the weights and adding some length since the last time we saw him. Wasserman reported Terry has added 20 pounds and now measures 6'3" in shoes. If his physical questions are answered, his stock should skyrocket.

"As far as range goes, I'm feeling great where I'm at right now," Terry told reporters. "... I've been putting in a lot of work [and] seeing a lot of results. I'm feeling very good about where I'm at right now."