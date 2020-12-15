    Report: Raiders' Henry Ruggs III Placed on Reserve/COVID List, out vs. Chargers

    Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III #11 runs with the ball after the catch against the New Orleans Saints during an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jeff Bottari)
    Jeff Bottari/Associated Press

    Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and will miss Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers, per ESPN's Adam Schefter

    Ruggs has had an up-and-down rookie year, totaling 23 catches for 414 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games.

    The Alabama product, who was the No. 12 pick the 2020 draft, played in the Raiders' first two games of the season before he was pulled due to knee and hamstring injuries. Offensive coordinator Greg Olson was impressed with his progress through the first two games even as Ruggs played through an injury after a tough tackle in Week 1 (h/t Raiders Wire): 

    "Again, we see the speed. I think it's just a matter of time between he and Derek to get a chance to hit those full-speed routes together," he said. "We're happy with where he's at. I know there's probably frustration out there, 'Why's this guy not getting more explosive plays?' But they'll come. It's just time."

    In the first two games of his professional career, Ruggs reeled in four of eight targets for 59 yards, and in Week 1, he had two rush attempts for 11 yards. When he was healthy again in Week 5, he grabbed a 72-yard touchdown pass as one of his two receptions, collecting 118 yards.

    But a lack of production continued through his next three outings, which saw him tally just 35 yards on two receptions in Week 7 and eight on two catches in Week 8. His struggles culminated in Week 9 when he missed all three targets that came his way.

    Through three seasons at Alabama, he played in 40 games, grabbing 98 passes for 1,716 yards and 24 touchdowns. 

    With Ruggs sidelined, the Raiders will continue to look to Hunter Renfrow and Nelson Agholor to lead the passing game behind tight end Darren Waller.  

