ESPN College Gameday 2020: Location, TV Schedule and Week 6 Predictions

Richard Shiro/Associated Press

ESPN's College Gameday is heading to the campus of the No. 1 team in the country in Week 6. And not only that, but the popular college kickoff show will also be previewing a matchup between two teams ranked in the top seven of the AP Top 25 poll.

It'll be a battle of top ACC teams at Memorial Stadium on Saturday night, when No. 1 Clemson welcomes No. 7 Miami in one of the top early-season matchups of 2020. The Tigers have won 24 consecutive games against ACC opponents, as their last loss to a conference team came on Oct. 13, 2017, at Syracuse.

If the Hurricanes can pull off an upset victory, they could shake up the rankings for next week and be in line to move closer to the top.

College Gameday will begin previewing the day's action on site at Memorial Stadium at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN.

Here's a look at the full Top 25 schedule for Week 6, along with predictions for each game.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Week 6 Top 25 Schedule, Predictions



Saturday, Oct. 10

No. 4 Florida at No. 21 Texas A&M, noon, ESPN

No. 19 Virginia Tech at No. 8 North Carolina, noon, ABC

Missouri at No. 17 LSU, noon, SEC Network Alternate

No. 22 Texas at Oklahoma, noon, Fox

No. 14 Tennessee at No. 3 Georgia, 3:30 p.m., CBS

UTSA at No. 15 BYU, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2

Texas Tech at No. 24 Iowa State, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Arkansas at No. 13 Auburn, 4 p.m., ESPN

No. 2 Alabama at Ole Miss, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

No. 7 Miami at No. 1 Clemson, 7:30 p.m., ABC

Florida State at No. 5 Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m., NBC

All times ET. Picks in bold.



Week 6 Preview

No. 1 Clemson has been to the College Football Playoff each of the past five seasons and has routinely been among the top teams in the country during that span.

However, the Tigers don't always have challenging regular-season matchups, sometimes not facing top-level competition until later in the year.

This year, though, they are facing a top-ranked team in one of the marquee matchups of Week 6, as No. 7 Miami is looking to continue its strong start to the season with an upset win. Like the Tigers, the Hurricanes enter the matchup at 3-0 and are coming off back-to-back ACC wins against Louisville and Florida State.

Although both teams are playing well this season, Clemson has been the better program in recent years. It has won five straight ACC titles and a pair of national championships during that span. So, Miami is looking to make a statement with a strong performance against the conference's best.

"This is a great opportunity for us to test ourselves against a team that's very comfortable in these settings," Hurricanes coach Manny Diaz said, according to Field Level Media (h/t ESPN). "This is not a big game at Clemson; this is just what they do, you know what I mean? And we've got to get our program where it's the same way."

Clemson isn't the only top-five team facing a ranked opponent this week. In fact, both No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 Florida will be going up against strong competition.

Coming off an impressive win over Auburn in its home opener, Georgia will look to keep its early-season momentum going at home against No. 14 Tennessee. The Bulldogs have relied on their defense in their first two games, averaging only eight points and 248 total yards allowed per contest.

The Vols have won eight straight games dating back to last year, which includes victories over South Carolina and Missouri to open this season. But this will be a much more difficult test, and if Tennessee is going to be a contender in the SEC this year, a win over Georgia would prove it.

Florida is going on the road to take on No. 21 Texas A&M, which is coming off a lopsided 52-24 loss at No. 2 Alabama last week. The Aggies could fall out of the rankings with another loss this week, and they'll again be going up against a tough opponent.

The Gators have rolled to a 2-0 start with wins over Ole Miss and South Carolina, and their offense has been the reason for their victories. Florida is averaging 44.5 points and 495 total yards through two weeks, as redshirt senior quarterback Kyle Trask has passed for 684 yards, 10 touchdowns and one interception.

It may be difficult for Texas A&M to stop and/or keep up with Florida's offense in this matchup.

As for the other top-five teams, No. 2 Alabama (at Ole Miss) and No. 5 Notre Dame (vs. Florida State) should both win handily and be poised to move further up the rankings, should any of the other top teams get upset this week.