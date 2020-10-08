Lakers Fans Encouraged to Stay Home to Celebrate If LA Beats Heat in NBA Finals

Reed Saxon/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers are on the verge of winning their 17th NBA Finals, but fans who want to celebrate with the normal gatherings and parties that typically follow title wins are being advised to hold off due to the pandemic.

Both Staples Center and L.A. Live in Los Angeles will not show Game 5 of the Finals on their exterior screens or host any potential postgame celebrations and the venue is encouraging fans to watch the game from home while exercising caution.

The Lakers lead the Miami Heat 3-1 in the best-of-seven series with Game 5 set for 9 p.m. ET on Friday.

"We're still in the middle of a pandemic," Los Angeles County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said, per CBSLA. "[We're] very excited that the Lakers are going to be playing this next game. And we just want to remind people the safest way to celebrate all of our teams, the Lakers and the Dodgers, is to do it in the comfort of your own home."

The Los Angeles Police Department has reportedly not made many patrol changes ahead of Friday's game, but cautioned they are prepared to "respond" should fans begin to crowd in the streets.