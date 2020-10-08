Seahawks' Chris Carson Says Tackle by Cowboys' Trysten Hill a 'Bulls--t' Play

John Froschauer/Associated Press

When he was asked about the play in Week 3 that gave him a first-degree knee strain, Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson was honest.

"Kind of like what everybody thought of it, I thought it was a bulls--t play," Carson said Thursday, per ESPN's Brady Henderson.

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill tackled Carson from behind and held his leg while rolling over in what is referred to as a gator-roll tackle. He was fined $6,522 for the play. Hill was also fined $6,522 for a rough hit on Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy defended his second-year player, per ESPN's Todd Archer.

"By no means do we want to see a player hurt, but trust me, there was zero intent involved there," McCarthy said.

Seattle head coach Pete Carroll told 710 ESPN Seattle he was "really pissed" about the play following the Week 3 contest. Carson's teammates K.J. Wright and Quandre Diggs voiced anger with the league's lack of discipline on Twitter.

Carson initially didn't miss time with the injury, gathering 80 rushing yards, 20 receiving yards and two scores as the Seahawks defeated the Miami Dolphins, 31-23, but he was limited in practice on Wednesday and listed on the injury report with a knee injury. The 26-year-old Oklahoma State product wants to play in 16 games this season after missing a total of 15 through his first three years in the league.

"So no matter what the situation is, injuries, stuff like that, I wanted to tell myself if I could play through it, I'm going to play through it," he said. "I know that's one of the big knocks that a lot of teams have on me is, can he play a whole season? And I wanted to prove to myself and prove to everybody else that I can."

According to Carson, Hill has since reached out to apologize for the play.