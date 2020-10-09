Boston Bruins Rumors: Latest on Oliver Ekman-Larsson Trade, Torey Krug, More

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

The Boston Bruins are one of the most intriguing teams in this NHL offseason.

After drafting Mason Lohrei, Trevor Kuntar, Mason Langenbrunner, and Riley Duran before trading their final pick to the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Bruins can turn their attention to the multitude of crucial contract negotiations that lie in front of them as the free-agency period opens Friday.

The Bruins defense is at risk of being cleared, with Torey Krug the central focus as he moves to the market for the first time in his eight years on the ice.

The 29-year-old isn't the only blueliner who will shop around in free agency, with Zdeno Chara and Matt Grzelcyk also in need of new contracts. Up front, Jake DeBrusk and Joakim Nordstrom are also trying to line up their futures this weekend.

With $14.4 million to spend as of Thursday night, here's what the Bruins are looking at heading into this offseason.

Can the B's Be Successful at OEL's Deadline?

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Friday is doubly important on the Bruins' offseason calendar.

The team is reportedly among those pursuing Arizona Coyotes defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson, and the 29-year-old has given his potential suitors—including Boston and Vancouver, per The Athletic's Fluto Shinzawa—a deadline of Friday to submit their offers.

The former sixth-round pick is heading into his 11th season in the league and would be a huge get for a Boston squad that is about to be seriously lacking at the blue line.

Ekman-Larsson brings a contract that pays out $8.25 million in each of the seven years that remain.

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman and Chris Johnston reported that the Coyotes were more intrigued by what Boston's prospect system could offer compared to Vancouver's.

However, TSN's Darren Dreger noted Thursday that the Bruins "don't like the asking price" on the left-shot defenseman, who posted nine goals and 21 assists with 65 blocks and 129 hits before Arizona fell in the first round of the playoffs.

The addition of a contract as hefty as Ekman-Larsson's depends quite a bit on what happens to Torey Krug.

And What Will Happen to Torey Krug?

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Krug is entering the market fresh off of a four-year contract that dealt out $5.3 million each year. But after several short-term deals in Boston, he has been vocal about his disinterest in a hometown discount, which is really all that the Bruins have offered.

The 29-year-old finished in the top tier of defensemen this season as he tacked on to his career total of 67 goals and 270 assists, and in a market that has signed players like Jacob Trouba to deals worth $8 million per year, he knows what's out there for him.

"I've bet on myself," Krug said in September (h/t CBS Sports). "I've taken shorter-term deals, less amount of money my whole career now. This is my time in terms of my value at its peak. I have the ability; I'm in a position now where I need to make the most of it."

Per TSN's Frank Seravalli, the Bruins reached out with a six-year deal with a $6.5 million payout every year at the end of September. Boston general manager Don Sweeney gave an update on the situation in a press conference Monday.

"We haven't had any progress as far as Torey," he said, per NHL.com's Amalie Benjamin, before noting that they will keep the door open for the defender if he's not able to find what he's looking for in the free-agent market.

At Least There's Tuukka Rask

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Tuukka Rask may have left the NHL bubble, but the goaltender has no intention of departing Boston this offseason.

Seravalli reported last week that Sweeney had "initiated conversations with teams about Rask's market value," but the Bruins GM put those rumors to bed on Monday (h/t 98.5 The Sports Hub).

"As a matter of fact, our staff has communicated with Tuukka and, as I said before, he remains a big part of our roster planning going forward," Sweeney said before refusing to detail the no-trade clause in Rask's contract. "I think by my knowledge, he was second in the Vezina balloting and we feel very, very comfortable with where our goaltending is at. And I think you’re going to need it."



In an interview with the Boston Herald, the 13-year Bruin, who finished 2019-20 with a 26-8-6 record, a 2.12 goals-against average, and .929 save percentage, said he wants to stay in Boston for the rest of his career:

"I don't want to play for anybody else but the Bruins. I don't see any reason for that. I've been here for a long time and the organization's been so great for me. We've built our home in Boston and we call this home. So, yeah, I don't want to play for anybody else. I think where my head's at is focusing on next year and then hopefully a couple of more years after that and then pass the torch for the next guy after that. I want to help the organization as much as I can."

With the future of their defense in question this offseason, at least the B's will be strong in net, with Jaroslav Halak—who led the Bruins through the playoffs after Rask left the bubble—sharing netminding duties with the Finn.