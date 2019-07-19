Jacob Trouba, Rangers Agree to 7-Year, $56 Million Contract

Kevin Hoffman/Getty Images

The New York Rangers announced Friday that they came to terms on a new contract with restricted free-agent defenseman Jacob Trouba and avoided arbitration.

According to SiriusXM NHL Network, the contract is worth $56 million over seven years.

The Rangers acquired Trouba from the Winnipeg Jets in June for defenseman Neal Pionk and a first-round pick in the 2019 NHL draft.

Trouba, 25, spent the first six seasons of his NHL career with the Jets after they selected him with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2012 NHL draft. In 408 career regular-season games, he has registered 42 goals and 137 assists for 179 points.

The 6'2", 202-pound blueliner is coming off a career year, as he appeared in all 82 games for the first time and finished with eight goals and 42 assists for a personal-best 50 points.

Per Cap Friendly, the Rangers gave Trouba a contract that is comparable to ones signed by some of the NHL's top defensemen in recent years:

While it can be argued that New York overpaid slightly, there is a lot to like about Trouba given his age and the fact that he is trending in an upward direction.

He is an unquestioned top-pairing defenseman for the Rangers, and NYR Stats & Info pointed out that few defensemen in the league are as complete as Trouba:

Since reaching the playoffs in 11 of 12 seasons from 2005-06 through 2016-17, the Rangers have been heading in the wrong direction. They have missed the playoffs in each of the past two campaigns and are coming off a season that saw them finish with just 78 points.

The Blueshirts seem to be gearing up for a run back toward playoff contention in the Eastern Conference, though, with the addition of Trouba and the signing of All-Star forward Artemi Panarin this offseason.

They join a talented group that includes forwards Mike Zibanejad, Chris Kreider, Lias Andersson, Filip Chytil and Pavel Buchnevich, as well as defensemen Brady Skjei and Marc Staal, along with veteran goalie Henrik Lundqvist.

With Trouba giving the Rangers a much-needed No. 1 defenseman, they may have enough to compete for a playoff spot as soon as next season.