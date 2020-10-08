Justin Herbert Named Chargers' Starting QB for Rest of Season over Tyrod Taylor

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Chargers named Justin Herbert their starting quarterback "moving forward," according to NFL Network's James Palmer on Thursday.

Herbert, the sixth pick in this year's draft, got the nod in Week 2 after Tyrod Taylor was sent to the hospital with a punctured lung, and the rookie has thrown for 931 yards and five touchdowns through three games.

Taylor completed 16 of 30 passes for 208 yards and no touchdowns during the season-opening 16-13 victory over Cincinnati. He was set to start against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2 before a Chargers team doctor accidentally punctured his lung with an injection of painkiller while trying to treat the signal-caller's cracked ribs.

Herbert went 22-of-33 for 311 yards, one touchdown and one interception, and added another score on one of his four rushing attempts. Chargers coach Anthony Lynn stood by Taylor in the early days of his injury.

"I know we can win with either quarterback," Lynn said after Herbert's first start, per Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times. "But the veteran quarterback right now gives us the best chance to win. It's not like we won the damn game yesterday. We lost last time I checked."

Per Palmer, Lynn said his former starter was not 100 percent healthy yet, but Taylor will practice this week and might serve as Herbert's backup in their Week 5 game against the New Orleans Saints. He will also still serve as the team captain.