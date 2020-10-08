    Justin Herbert Named Chargers' Starting QB for Rest of Season over Tyrod Taylor

    Jenna CiccotelliContributor IIIOctober 8, 2020

    Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) fires a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
    Jason Behnken/Associated Press

    The Los Angeles Chargers named Justin Herbert their starting quarterback "moving forward," according to NFL Network's James Palmer on Thursday.

    Herbert, the sixth pick in this year's draft, got the nod in Week 2 after Tyrod Taylor was sent to the hospital with a punctured lung, and the rookie has thrown for 931 yards and five touchdowns through three games.  

    Taylor completed 16 of 30 passes for 208 yards and no touchdowns during the season-opening 16-13 victory over Cincinnati. He was set to start against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2 before a Chargers team doctor accidentally punctured his lung with an injection of painkiller while trying to treat the signal-caller's cracked ribs. 

    Herbert went 22-of-33 for 311 yards, one touchdown and one interception, and added another score on one of his four rushing attempts. Chargers coach Anthony Lynn stood by Taylor in the early days of his injury.

    "I know we can win with either quarterback," Lynn said after Herbert's first start, per Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times. "But the veteran quarterback right now gives us the best chance to win. It's not like we won the damn game yesterday. We lost last time I checked." 

    Per Palmer, Lynn said his former starter was not 100 percent healthy yet, but Taylor will practice this week and might serve as Herbert's backup in their Week 5 game against the New Orleans Saints. He will also still serve as the team captain. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Lynn names Herbert Chargers' starting QB

      Lynn names Herbert Chargers' starting QB
      Los Angeles Chargers logo
      Los Angeles Chargers

      Lynn names Herbert Chargers' starting QB

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com

      Sean Payton recalls Justin Herbert meeting at NFL Combine

      Sean Payton recalls Justin Herbert meeting at NFL Combine
      Los Angeles Chargers logo
      Los Angeles Chargers

      Sean Payton recalls Justin Herbert meeting at NFL Combine

      247Sports
      via 247Sports

      TEN Wasn’t Enforcing Mask Rule

      Multiple execs say ‘it’s been an open secret’ the Titans were not strictly enforcing mask guidelines (The Athletic)

      TEN Wasn’t Enforcing Mask Rule
      NFL logo
      NFL

      TEN Wasn’t Enforcing Mask Rule

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Chargers First Quarter Defensive Grades

      Chargers First Quarter Defensive Grades
      Los Angeles Chargers logo
      Los Angeles Chargers

      Chargers First Quarter Defensive Grades

      SI.com
      via SI.com