Report: Tyrod Taylor's Lung 'Accidentally Punctured' by Chargers Team Doctor

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor missed his team's Week 2 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs with what the Chargers said were complications from an injection, but ESPN's Adam Schefter revealed more information about the 31-year-old's injury.

Schefter reported that a Chargers team doctor accidentally punctured Taylor's lung when he injected the quarterback with painkillers for his cracked ribs.

Per Schefter, Taylor has been advised to avoid playing "indefinitely" after the injury. The NFLPA's George Atallah says their medical and legal teams have been in touch with Taylor and are investigating the circumstances around the injury.

Taylor intended to play Sunday before the injection went wrong and he was briefly hospitalized. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said Wednesday that it's unlikely Taylor will be fully healthy for the Chargers' Week 3 matchup with the Carolina Panthers.

"For him to be 100 percent this Sunday is theoretically possible but certainly does not seem likely, based on what I know about the situation," Rapoport said on Good Morning Football.

With Taylor sidelined at the last minute, rookie Justin Herbert excelled in his NFL debut. The 22-year-old was 22-of-33 for 311 yards and one touchdown while rushing for 18 yards and another score on four attempts. He also threw one pick. Though Herbert may get the start again Sunday, Chargers coach Anthony Lynn put to rest any hopes of the Oregon product, who was drafted sixth overall this year, taking over for good.

"I know we can win with either quarterback," Lynn said Monday, per Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times. "But the veteran quarterback right now gives us the best chance to win. It's not like we won the damn game yesterday. We lost last time I checked."

Even if Herbert is still a backup in Lynn's eyes, he should give the Chargers a solid chance against an 0-2 Carolina defense that has allowed 32.5 points and 355.5 yards per game.