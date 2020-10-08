    Erik Spoelstra on Heat's Finals Hopes: 'We Don't Give a S--t' What Others Think

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 8, 2020

    Miami Heat's head coach Erik Spoelstra gestures to his players during the first half in Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    The Miami Heat came into the NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers as underdogs, and find themselves trailing in the series 3-1. It's hard to imagine many people outside of Miami believing the Heat can pull off the comeback. 

    But Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra doesn't really care.

    "We don't give a s--t what everyone else thinks," he told reporters Thursday. "We are here for a purpose. This is everything we wanted ... an opportunity to compete for a championship against a great team. ... Our guys are in the arena, and that's where we are meant to be."

                    

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Best NBA Draft Trade Offers 🔮

      Our writer puts together the best trade offer each lottery team could hear on draft night ⬇️

      Best NBA Draft Trade Offers 🔮
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Best NBA Draft Trade Offers 🔮

      Zach Buckley
      via Bleacher Report

      AntetokounBros Added to Madden 🎮

      Madden announces you can now play with Giannis and his brothers as part of NBA crossover

      AntetokounBros Added to Madden 🎮
      NBA logo
      NBA

      AntetokounBros Added to Madden 🎮

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Heat Interested in Brooklyn Nets Sharpshooter

      Heat Interested in Brooklyn Nets Sharpshooter
      Miami Heat logo
      Miami Heat

      Heat Interested in Brooklyn Nets Sharpshooter

      Brad Sullivan
      via Heat Nation

      Title Longshots Who Could Win It All in 2021 👀

      Outside of the obvious contenders, which underestimated teams could make a finals run next year?

      Title Longshots Who Could Win It All in 2021 👀
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Title Longshots Who Could Win It All in 2021 👀

      Dan Favale
      via Bleacher Report