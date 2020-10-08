Erik Spoelstra on Heat's Finals Hopes: 'We Don't Give a S--t' What Others Think

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Miami Heat came into the NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers as underdogs, and find themselves trailing in the series 3-1. It's hard to imagine many people outside of Miami believing the Heat can pull off the comeback.

But Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra doesn't really care.

"We don't give a s--t what everyone else thinks," he told reporters Thursday. "We are here for a purpose. This is everything we wanted ... an opportunity to compete for a championship against a great team. ... Our guys are in the arena, and that's where we are meant to be."

