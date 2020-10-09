WWE Draft 2020: Roman Reigns to Raw and 5 Bold Predictions

0 of 5

WWE

WWE hosting a draft always means there is plenty of wiggle room for major surprises.

In fact, the very nature of drafts in any sport equates to surprises. But this is especially the case in the world of WWE, where the puppetmasters behind the strings sketch out long-term plans for one of the most talented locker rooms of Superstars ever assembled.

Nobody is safe during the draft, either. The company's very top names could get moved, and it especially feels that way this year as WWE tries to navigate this odd audience-less era while ratings struggle.

With such a theme in mind, here are some bold predictions for the biggest moves on Friday and Monday.