WWE Draft 2020: Roman Reigns to Raw and 5 Bold Predictions

WWE Draft 2020: Roman Reigns to Raw and 5 Bold PredictionsOctober 9, 2020
WWE hosting a draft always means there is plenty of wiggle room for major surprises.
In fact, the very nature of drafts in any sport equates to surprises. But this is especially the case in the world of WWE, where the puppetmasters behind the strings sketch out long-term plans for one of the most talented locker rooms of Superstars ever assembled.
Nobody is safe during the draft, either. The company's very top names could get moved, and it especially feels that way this year as WWE tries to navigate this odd audience-less era while ratings struggle.
With such a theme in mind, here are some bold predictions for the biggest moves on Friday and Monday.
Finn Balor to Raw
Work with this for a moment.
WWE hasn't been very clear on whether NXT will be involved in the draft, but in an effort to make the brand still feel special as it continues its war with All Elite Wrestling on Wednesday nights, it's bound to be.
And while Finn Balor is currently the NXT champion, he also recently suffered an injury during a title defense—and even if he wasn't potentially relinquishing his title, WWE can do whatever it wants with any of its brands.
Shooting the Irishman back to a program like Raw at this point would be fun for onlookers, to say the least. It would create some wiggle room for other names to headline NXT and keep things fresh while also providing a probable matchup between Balor's Demon and Drew McIntyre.
This would hinge on factors such as Balor even wanting to go back to a bigger brand, but he's too talented and his alter ego is too unique to keep caged.
Daniel Bryan to NXT
Daniel Bryan just feels like SmackDown, which is what would make this switch so shocking.
Via Finn Balor, Sasha Banks and others, WWE has shown it isn't afraid to throw out major star power on NXT programs, and getting Daniel Bryan there to mix it up for some dream matches would be the latest in a long line of smart decisions around the show.
Bryan has seemingly been out of action for a little while now, and if we're being honest, there aren't a ton of fresh-feeling feuds he could have on either of the main brands these days.
Throwing him into NXT for extended feuds with guys such as Adam Cole and others could work wonders for the prestige of the title there, never mind merely making it must-see television.
Knowing Bryan, he could come up with an unforgettable character wrinkle in the process while also putting on his best-in-class matches with all sorts of talents.
Bayley and Sasha Banks Split
It might seem a little counterintuitive to break up Bayley and Sasha Banks right now, but splitting them off doesn't mean they can't still collide at Hell and a Cell and other events where crossover matches can happen.
And getting them away from each other could mean they get to shine individually in different main event scenes. Doing so would also allow other women to occupy some of the broadcast time at the top.
And perhaps best of all, splitting The Golden Role Models now could make for quite the Royal Rumble angle where one or the other wins and guns for their former friend. That sort of thing has been done countless times, but two of the better acts outright in WWE during this audience-less era would make it work in brilliant fashion.
At times, WWE has had problems leaning into something until it gets far too stale. Using the draft in an absence-makes-heart-grow-fonder ordeal might just be the kick this potential feud needs.
Seth Rollins to SmackDown
The Friday Night Messiah?
Seth Rollins heading to SmackDown would be one of the stranger things WWE fans have seen over the last decade—and they've seen a ton.
But with Drew McIntyre firmly entrenched as the top guy of Raw now, there's some wiggle room to get Rollins out of his comfort zone, letting him spread his wings again as far as character development goes.
Taking the former universal champion out of Raw now would leave Murphy on his lonesome in a major spot, which is good for everyone. And maybe Rollins, floating in unfamiliar territory, could get humbled and start winning over fans again after a disastrous run that backfired so badly WWE had to turn him heel.
One of the best talents of his generation, conquering an entirely different brand by starting from the bottom feels like a fitting challenge for him at this stage of his career.
Roman Reigns to Raw
Is Vince McMahon really going to miss a chance to get his Big Dog front and center on his premier brand?
Probably not. WWE wised up and let Roman Reigns go heel. And to his credit, he's exceeded almost every expectation droves of fans had fantasy-booked in their collective heads for years over the turn. He's changed up his moveset, ditched The Shield vest and made people uncomfortable with his actions—including Paul Heyman.
Pretty much every major feud one could fantasy-book for Reigns at this point can happen on Raw. Want Brock Lesnar to come back, weaving in the Heyman connection? It feels like a Raw thing. Want to shock and get the dream family matchup going against a returning The Rock? Raw thing.
Reigns leaving SmackDown would admittedly leave a void. But in concert with a Rollins move, or with WWE willing to lean into the next generation by having someone like Big E emerge as a solo threat, it can work just fine.
If nothing else, who doesn't want to see Reigns and McIntyre collide now that they've undergone such dramatic changes?